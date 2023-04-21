Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
21. Apr 2023 at 15:04

News digest: Come on in! Bratislava flings open its doors this weekend

Rising prices most preoccupy Slovaks, Tommy Hilfiger stores quietly close.

Mária Juríková
staff writer
The Bratislava Tourist Information Center is a great first stop for visitors during the Bratislava City Days.The Bratislava Tourist Information Center is a great first stop for visitors during the Bratislava City Days. (Source: Peter Žákovič, TASR)

Good afternoon. Here is the Friday, April 21 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Rising prices still haunt Slovaks

The cost of living remains Slovaks' main preoccupation, followed by the decline in the quality of healthcare, increasing societal aggression and the endangerment of democracy, a poll of 1,000 respondents by the AKO polling agency for the TV JOJ show Na hrane has found. Respondents could choose the three things that bother them most. In the results break-down, women were particularly worried about all the top three concerns.

SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
Increasing prices are the most pressing issue for Slovaks. (Illustrative photo). Increasing prices are the most pressing issue for Slovaks. (Illustrative photo). (Source: Marko Erd, SME)

More from The Slovak Spectator website

  • FAMILY FRIENDLY: Family policies in Slovakia are among the most generous in the world, a think tank claims.

    If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription with no ads and a print copy of The Slovak Spectator sent to your home in Slovakia. Thank you.

    Featured story for Friday

Explore parts of Bratislava that you won’t have seen before

As the weekend starts, Bratislava is opening its streets, history and quirks to locals, foreigners and visitors from all around Slovakia to explore. The city has prepared a programme for English-speakers, too. Give the Bratislava City Days a try and browse our tips.

SkryťTurn off ads
Explore hidden exhibitions, museums and other events during the Bratislava City Days this weekend. Explore hidden exhibitions, museums and other events during the Bratislava City Days this weekend. (Source: Dano Veselský, TASR)

In other news

  • President Zuzana Čaputová has recalled Lucia Kurilovská, the rector of Slovakia's national Police Academy. Acting Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OĽaNO) proposed Kurilovská’s recall following a recent serious shooting incident in which a student was permanently injured by a teacher on the academy’s firing range. Academy employees have expressed support for Kurilovská. (TASR)
  • Dušan Dědeček remains in custody. Dědeček, the drunk driver who killed five people when he crashed into a bus stop in Bratislava last year, will remain in prison, a Bratislava district court ruled. (TASR)
  • Environment Ministry will support schools that organize activities tied to the environment. Each supported school could get €10,000. The money is intended to support teachers in preparing extracurricular activities for children, for example visits to national parks. (TASR)
April 22 is Earth Day. The art April 22 is Earth Day. The art "Rosie Naive Art" by Ružena Babicová captures various nature scenes. On this day, treat yourself with a walk and, if you're able to, collect some litter on the way. (Source: Pavel Neubauer, TASR)

Weather for the weekend

  • On Saturday the whole country can expect sunny or partly sunny skies. Temperatures will finally climb towards the 20s, reaching 18°C to 23°C.
  • On Sunday cloudy skies and temperatures of around 20°C are expected for western Slovakia. In central parts temperatures will peak at around 18°C, with partly sunny skies. Eastern Slovakia can expect the same, but with even more sun.
  • Rain is expected on Monday in western and central Slovakia, with temperatures around 15°C. It will be partly sunny in the east, with temperatures of up to 16°C. (SHMÚ)

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Follow The Slovak Spectator on Facebook, Instagram (@slovakspectator) and Twitter (@slovakspectator).

Today in Slovakia

Top stories

A symbolic opening of Bratislava City Days in April 2018.

Weekend: Enjoy Bratislava City Days to the fullest

Historical tram rides, Bratislava’s architecture, hunt for old books and more.


6 h
St Martin's Cathedral.

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Looking for activities that you can go to this week? Visit the rich programme of Bratislava City Days this weekend or escape on a hike to Medené Hámre.


20. apr
Dobroslav Trnka

News digest: Glance House investigation closes after more than a decade

How to enjoy Bratislava for free, where to fly from Slovak airports in summer, and a strange apartment.


19 h
Bratislava has several locations the value of which will increase in the future.

Country is fertile ground for populists, survey shows

Almost half of Slovaks cannot afford to pay €400 unexpectedly.


19. apr
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad