News digest: Come on in! Bratislava flings open its doors this weekend

Rising prices most preoccupy Slovaks, Tommy Hilfiger stores quietly close.

The Bratislava Tourist Information Center is a great first stop for visitors during the Bratislava City Days. (Source: Peter Žákovič, TASR)

Good afternoon. Here is the Friday, April 21 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Rising prices still haunt Slovaks

The cost of living remains Slovaks' main preoccupation, followed by the decline in the quality of healthcare, increasing societal aggression and the endangerment of democracy, a poll of 1,000 respondents by the AKO polling agency for the TV JOJ show Na hrane has found. Respondents could choose the three things that bother them most. In the results break-down, women were particularly worried about all the top three concerns.

Increasing prices are the most pressing issue for Slovaks. (Illustrative photo). (Source: Marko Erd, SME)

STORES: Tommy Hilfiger shops close. The brand is quietly disappearing from shopping centres.

STORES: Tommy Hilfiger shops close. The brand is quietly disappearing from shopping centres.

FAMILY FRIENDLY: Family policies in Slovakia are among the most generous in the world, a think tank claims.

Explore parts of Bratislava that you won’t have seen before

As the weekend starts, Bratislava is opening its streets, history and quirks to locals, foreigners and visitors from all around Slovakia to explore. The city has prepared a programme for English-speakers, too. Give the Bratislava City Days a try and browse our tips.

Explore hidden exhibitions, museums and other events during the Bratislava City Days this weekend. (Source: Dano Veselský, TASR)

In other news

President Zuzana Čaputová has recalled Lucia Kurilovská, the rector of Slovakia's national Police Academy. Acting Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OĽaNO) proposed Kurilovská’s recall following a recent serious shooting incident in which a student was permanently injured by a teacher on the academy’s firing range. Academy employees have expressed support for Kurilovská. (TASR)

Dušan Dědeček remains in custody. Dědeček, the drunk driver who killed five people when he crashed into a bus stop in Bratislava last year, will remain in prison, a Bratislava district court ruled. (TASR)

Environment Ministry will support schools that organize activities tied to the environment. Each supported school could get €10,000. The money is intended to support teachers in preparing extracurricular activities for children, for example visits to national parks. (TASR)

April 22 is Earth Day. The art "Rosie Naive Art" by Ružena Babicová captures various nature scenes. On this day, treat yourself with a walk and, if you're able to, collect some litter on the way. (Source: Pavel Neubauer, TASR)

Weather for the weekend

On Saturday the whole country can expect sunny or partly sunny skies. Temperatures will finally climb towards the 20s, reaching 18°C to 23°C.

On Sunday cloudy skies and temperatures of around 20°C are expected for western Slovakia. In central parts temperatures will peak at around 18°C, with partly sunny skies. Eastern Slovakia can expect the same, but with even more sun.

Rain is expected on Monday in western and central Slovakia, with temperatures around 15°C. It will be partly sunny in the east, with temperatures of up to 16°C. (SHMÚ)

