The dilemma faced by Zuzana Čaputová

The approaching general election will make the presidential race a bumpy ride.

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. President Čaputová is expected to say soon whether she is going to run for a second term. A former general prosecutor may face indictment. The EU sues Slovakia over its treatment of Roma. A Turkish student was forced to leave Slovakia for no obvious reason.

Ms President has a decision to make

If Robert Fico becomes prime minister again after the parliamentary election, who will be president – and does it even matter? There are now very few commentators who would dismiss this question as purely hypothetical, given that Robert Fico has lately been gaining ever more support: his Smer party is now consistently ranked as the strongest party in opinion polls. What makes the question even more topical is that the deadline President Zuzana Čaputová has set for herself to announce whether she will run for re-election or not is fast approaching.