Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
24. Apr 2023 at 11:50  I 

The dilemma faced by Zuzana Čaputová

The approaching general election will make the presidential race a bumpy ride.

Michaela Terenzani
Michaela Terenzani
special contributor
President Zuzana ČaputováPresident Zuzana Čaputová (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. President Čaputová is expected to say soon whether she is going to run for a second term. A former general prosecutor may face indictment. The EU sues Slovakia over its treatment of Roma. A Turkish student was forced to leave Slovakia for no obvious reason.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Ms President has a decision to make

If Robert Fico becomes prime minister again after the parliamentary election, who will be president – and does it even matter? There are now very few commentators who would dismiss this question as purely hypothetical, given that Robert Fico has lately been gaining ever more support: his Smer party is now consistently ranked as the strongest party in opinion polls. What makes the question even more topical is that the deadline President Zuzana Čaputová has set for herself to announce whether she will run for re-election or not is fast approaching.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Last Week in Slovakia

Top stories

Korytnica mineral water bottling plant in 2016.

Who owns and sells Slovak mineral water

Mobsters and controversial businessmen behind some brands.


8 h
A vessel towing the floating island to the centre of the Sĺňava reservoir near Piešťany, west Slovakia.

Floating 'islands' on Slovak river aim to save aquatic birds from extinction

The regulation of the river Váh saved people from floods, but nature protection was forgotten.


17. apr
St Martin's Cathedral.

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Looking for activities that you can go to this week? Visit the rich programme of Bratislava City Days this weekend or escape on a hike to Medené Hámre.


20. apr
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad