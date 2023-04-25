US ambassador calls on Smer to not align with Putin

Former prime minister Robert Fico has said that his party Smer-SSD supports Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, but the party opposes Ukraine becoming a NATO member.
“We support Ukraine’s membership in the EU, but only if the conditions are met,” Fico said at his party’s press conference on April 25. It should not be a political gesture, he stressed.
“If Ukraine has the ambition of becoming an EU member state, we’re ready to help,” the Smer-SSD leader with pro-Russian views added.
Fico, leader of the most popular party in recent public opinion polls and in the run-up to the September parliamentary elections, stated the aforementioned a day after his second meeting with a group of ambassadors to Slovakia. The meeting was attended by UK and US ambassadors, the ambassadors of several EU member states, and Smer-SSD members MP Juraj Blanár and MEP Monika Beňová.
The first meeting, after which several ambassadors criticised Smer-SSD for the spreading disinformation about the war in Ukraine, NATO and the USA, took place at the start of February.