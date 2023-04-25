Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

25. Apr 2023 at 17:38 

US ambassador calls on Smer to not align with Putin

Smer-SSD leader Robert Fico supports Ukraine’s EU membership, he said in a meeting with ambassadors on Monday.

Peter Dlhopolec
editor-in-chief
Smer-SSD leader Robert Fico shakes hands with US Ambassador to Slovakia Guatam Rana during a meeting on April 24, 2023.Smer-SSD leader Robert Fico shakes hands with US Ambassador to Slovakia Guatam Rana during a meeting on April 24, 2023. (Source: Facebook/Smer-SSD)

Former prime minister Robert Fico has said that his party Smer-SSD supports Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, but the party opposes Ukraine becoming a NATO member.

“We support Ukraine’s membership in the EU, but only if the conditions are met,” Fico said at his party’s press conference on April 25. It should not be a political gesture, he stressed.

“If Ukraine has the ambition of becoming an EU member state, we’re ready to help,” the Smer-SSD leader with pro-Russian views added.

Fico, leader of the most popular party in recent public opinion polls and in the run-up to the September parliamentary elections, stated the aforementioned a day after his second meeting with a group of ambassadors to Slovakia. The meeting was attended by UK and US ambassadors, the ambassadors of several EU member states, and Smer-SSD members MP Juraj Blanár and MEP Monika Beňová.

The first meeting, after which several ambassadors criticised Smer-SSD for the spreading disinformation about the war in Ukraine, NATO and the USA, took place at the start of February.

