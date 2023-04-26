Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

26. Apr 2023 at 16:41

Warnings new pedestrian crossing law could lead to more deaths

Expert says proposed legislation is vague.

Michal Katuška
A new amendment want to introduce a better protection for pedestrians. However, a similar proposal in the Czech Republic resulted in more deaths on the road.A new amendment want to introduce a better protection for pedestrians. However, a similar proposal in the Czech Republic resulted in more deaths on the road. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

Traffic experts have warned a proposed new law on pedestrian priority at zebra crossings could lead to even more deaths on Slovak roads.

An amendment to existing road laws proposed by independent MP Romana Tabák would give pedestrians priority over road traffic when they are "obviously about" to cross the road.

Currently, pedestrians have priority only once they are on a crossing.

A similar law has been in effect in the Czech Republic for more than 20 years, but since its introduction the number of deaths on crossings has risen fourfold.

Road traffic expert Jozef Drahovský said Tabák's proposal is vague and that if passed into law could lead to even more deaths on roads.

"It would be unfortunate, if such a vague statement were to enter into law. How is a driver supposed to assess whether a pedestrian is really about to step onto a crossing?" says Drahovský.

He suggested that areas could be marked out at both ends of zebra crossings where pedestrians could stand so that drivers knew they were planning to cross the road.

MPs are expected to vote on the proposal in May.

