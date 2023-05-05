Weekend: After Bratislava’s City Days, it’s time for Košice

Weekend filled with activities in Košice, water fun, trips to Nitra and more for May 5 - 7.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

After Bratislava City Days, Košice has its time to shine. Košice City Days welcomes visitors to the city with history-inspired events, old-timey cars, nature activities and more.

Travel

A piece of Venice in Košice

After a year of waiting, an evening water-show of boats and vessels will return to Košice waters. A set of make-shift, homemade vessels will roam the waters of the reservoir Jazero, in the city district Košice – Nad Jazerom during the water-show. There will be music and food to accompany the show. The event starts at 19:30 on May 5; here’s where to find it.

Like the old times

If you have wondered what was it like to witness an encounter between knights in days past, you'll be able to peep into old traditions during the Košice City Days events. A medieval tournament paired with a celebration of the official Košice coat of arms document will take place at Košice castle this weekend on May 6, at 14:00. Noblemen of the Castellum Cassovia will all present themselves there.

For those that want more, a knight parade will march through the city around the iconic cathedral House of Saint Elizabeth located in the very heart of Košice Old Town at 11:45 on May 7.

The cathedral is an iconic sight in Košice. (Source: Marko Erd, SME)

TIP: Treat yourself with a bit of parade yourself since the town will be filled with accompanying events throughout the whole weekend. You will be able to swing by a plant swap market at the Košice Botanical Garden at May 6 from 9:00 to 17:00 or even get your hands on vintage vinyl at a Kulturpark market on May 6 from 13:00 to 17:00.

Miscellaneous fun

Retro road trip

May 7 will be filled with activities to do during Košice City Days. For more laid-back fun, there will be an international meeting of retro automobile enthusiasts taking place at Hlavná street around 11:00. It will be the 19th year of the retro ride through the city, with opportunity to view many vintage cars.

https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2632.1270878495875!2d21.252646929999592!3d48.72216323609914!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x473ee06503012791%3A0x98e988ccc6d35ad1!2zSGxhdm7DoSwgMDQwIDAxIEtvxaFpY2U!5e0!3m2!1ssk!2ssk!4v1683266037070!5m2!1ssk!2ssk

TIP: French movie connoisseurs will appreciate the screening taking place in Tabačka. After the city days, catch a break with Antoinette dans les Cévennes, screened by the French Institute in Košice on May 8 at 19:00 with free entry.

Nature

A walk through the arboretum

With flowers slowly regaining their strength and bloom in May, botanical gardens are starting to open one by one. You might appreciate a day off from town after visiting Košice during the busy celebratory city days.

Mlyňany Arboretum, under the administration of the Slovak Academy of Sciences, holds the largest collection of non-native trees and shrubs in Central Europe. An unassuming arboretum tucked away near the municipality of Nitra invites you on a long walk through the rich collection of plants. You can even get some for your own mini-arboretum or garden. You can look forward to about 2,000 different trees of mostly wild species on 67 hectares of land. Here’s where to find the arboretum. It is open during the whole week with opening hours from 7:00 to 18:00 on workdays and from 8:00 to 18:00 during the weekend.

The botanist way

The Arboretum is not the only the only collection of plants that the Nitra region can take pride in. For a more curated experience, there is also a botanical garden in Nitra, under the administration of a local university. During the weekends and holidays, the botanical garden is open from 9:00 to 18:00 and during workdays it is open from 7:30 to 18:00. Visitors are able to see three main focuses of the botanical garden, which are herbs, ornamental plants and plants utilised mostly in garden spaces. The botanical garden is close to the university.

Arboretums are filled with common and uncommon flora of all colours. (Illustrative photo) (Source: Ján Krošlák, SME)

TIP: While in Nitra, the local synagogue, castle, theatre, easy hiking trail or a teashop are also worth a visit.

Before you go

WHAT TO DO FOR FREE: Tyršovo Nábrežie in Bratislava will host a music festival with popular Slovak artists on May 5 - 6. Head for a nice walk along the river Danube, enjoy nearby park and enjoy the festival free of charge. There's also more to do in Bratislava for free that we included in our list, check it out.

WHERE TO SWIM: Warm weather slowly rolls in to Bratislava. With higher temperatures, the streets heat up easily. Cool yourself down with out list of best places to go for a swim in Bratislava.

WHAT TO EXPLORE IN BRATISLAVA: Lots of local markets, jazz concert in Starts Auditorium and Rača Fest. Choose what suits your interest best in our top 10 events for foreigners.

That's it for this week. Take care, and have a restful weekend!

-Mária

Do you have any tips? You can reach Mária at maria.jurikova@spectator.sk