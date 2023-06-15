Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

\
Show all sections
15. Jun 2023 at 10:39  I 

Slovakia gets a taste for online grocery shopping

Market is becoming more competitive.

Jana Liptáková
At Wolt, grocery delivery has become the second most important delivery segment after meals from restaurants.At Wolt, grocery delivery has become the second most important delivery segment after meals from restaurants. (Source: Courtesy of Wolt)

While they began operating in Slovakia more than a decade ago, it was only during the Covid-19 pandemic that online grocery shops became popular.

Worried about possible infection, some people saw shopping through the internet as a safer way of obtaining their groceries than going into bricks-and-mortar shops.

But post-pandemic, the popularity of buying groceries online has not dimmed, as customers like Viera Tomanková, who works in banking in Bratislava, attest.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

“It’s convenient and moreover, this way I don’t succumb to the temptation of impulse shopping and ‘can’t miss’ sales in bricks-and-mortar shops, so I buy only what I really need,” she told The Slovak Spectator.

SkryťTurn off ads

During the pandemic, new players entered the online grocery market while traditional retail chains also strengthened their existing online services.

Tesco was first

In 2012, the Slovak arm of the British retail chain Tesco Stores SR was the first retail chain to offer online food shopping in Slovakia.

It first provided the service exclusively in Bratislava, but later expanded it to other regions of the country.

Its service currently covers 3.4 million people or 1.3 million households, which is 65 percent of the Slovak population.

“This service was very popular during the pandemic, but it has remained popular post-pandemic,” Martin Kuruc, country CEO of Tesco Stores SR, told The Slovak Spectator.

At one point, high demand – the service was often booked out three weeks in advance – forced Tesco to put a cap on order sizes.

SkryťTurn off ads

The retailer has continued to expand its coverage, but says its primary focus now is on raising the service’s quality. It has added same-day delivery, which is starting to become a market standard, and shortened delivery windows from two hours to one. In addition to their home delivery service and pick-up at hypermarket stores, Tesco offers grocery deliveries through online food delivery services Wolt and Foodora (formerly Foodpanda).

Meanwhile, other chains have begun offering similar services.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

A rescued baby stork in the Orava region poses with rescue centre owner Metod Macek.

Slovak Samaritans rescue a stranded stork, while a Hells Angel is mocked online

Read a selection of short positive stories from Slovakia.


14. jun
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Jupiter (centre) and its Galilean moons: from left Ganymede, Io, Europa and Callisto. Juice with deployed antennas and arrays is in the bottom right.

From Košice to Ganymede: Slovak engineers are leaving their mark in space

Slovaks are active participants in two ongoing space missions.


20. may
Counting the voting in the regional elections on October 29, 2022.

News digest: Guide to voting for Slovaks abroad

Three good stories, how to make elderflower syrup, and the start of the Bratislava Cultural Summer.


17 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad