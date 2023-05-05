News digest: Heger admits to 'chaos', prompting his foreign minister to resign

More gas could come from Azerbaijan, Slovak trees in Charles III’s garden, and Košice City Days begin.

President Zuzana Čaputová must decide whether to replace the current interim government, led by Eduard Heger, with a caretaker administration. (Source: Martin Baumann, TASR)

Good afternoon. Here is the Friday, May 5 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Slovakia's political woes worsen

Interim Prime Minister Eduard Heger (Demokrati) has publicly appealed to President Zuzana Čaputová not to replace his administration with a caretaker government. His message, conveyed in a speech broadcast by RTVS last night, came shortly after Agriculture Minister Samuel Vlčan resigned over revelations that a company in which he has a personal interest received a €1.4-million subsidy from the Environment Ministry. In his address, Heger admitted that Slovakia is "in chaos", a situation he attributed to various crises, his political opponents – and even to his own failings. Foreign Minister Rastislav Kačer seemed to agree with at least the latter point on Friday, tendering his resignation and describing the TV address as "utter stupidity".

Acting Prime Minister Eduard Heger (Source: Jaroslav Novák,TASR)

Feature story for Friday

Charles III visited Slovakia twice

The coronation of Britain's King Charles III will take place in London on May 6. The monarch visited Slovakia twice. On one occasion he paid a visit to Bratislava, then he visited the Baldínsky Primeval Forest reserve in central Slovakia. Slovak trees from the forest are now growing in Charles III’s private garden.

Then-Prince Charles pictured in 2000, during a visit to central Slovakia. (Source: Ján Krošlák, SME)

In other news

The upcoming general election in September will not result in harm to the state of democracy in Slovakia, according to 46 percent of people polled recently. Supporters of Progressive Slovakia (PS) were most likely to fear that western values and democracy will be endangered in the election. The polling agency AKO conducted the survey in early April among 1,000 respondents. (TV JOJ)

The ski season in Jasná, in the Low Tatras, ends this weekend. The long weekend (May 6 – 8) is the last chance this season to try slopes like Chopok – Priehyba and Chopok – Kosodrevina, where there is still half a metre of snow. (TASR)

The newly opened Bory Hospital in Bratislava has yet to sign a contract with the public health insurance company VŠZP to perform surgeries. The hospital personnel have already done sets of surgeries for patients. More than half of the patients were clients of VŠZP. Bory has contracts for surgeries with private insurance companies only so far. (TASR)

The Financial Administration tax authority published a list of tax debtors. Taxpayers will have the opportunity to check the tax responsibility of their potential partners. The list will get updated regularly. (Finančná správa)

Acting Economy Minister Karel Hirman discussed the prospects of production resuming at Slovalco, Slovakia’s only aluminium producer. The smelter recently shut down production after 70 years of constant operation. Hirman said that any new production would use the skills and knowledge of current employees. (TASR)

The latest court hearing in the case against central bank governor Peter Kažimír should start on July 3 at the Specialised Criminal Court. Kažimír has already been convicted of corruption and fined the €100,000. He remains in his job. (TASR)

Weather forecast

On Saturday , western and central Slovakia can expect cloudy, rainy weather. It will be partly sunny in eastern Slovakia. Temperatures will vary from 18°C to 22°C.

, western and central Slovakia can expect cloudy, rainy weather. It will be partly sunny in eastern Slovakia. Temperatures will vary from 18°C to 22°C. For Sunday , partly cloudy skies are expected, with temperatures around 20°C. There could be rain around Košice, in eastern Slovakia.

, partly cloudy skies are expected, with temperatures around 20°C. There could be rain around Košice, in eastern Slovakia. On Monday, skies will remain partly cloudy or cloudy, with temperatures around 20°C. (SHMÚ) Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

