Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Find all the tips for top events and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.
TOP 10
EVENT: Urban Market 2023 (Spring Edition); May 12-14
CONCERT: Ektor Detektor 3 tour 2023 – Bratislava; May 12, 21:00
CULTURE: Night of museums and galleries 2023; May 13
EVENT: Swing May Ball; May 13, 20:00
CONCERT: Concord Orchestra; May 14, 19:00
FESTIVAL: New Drama; May 15-20
CONCERT: Explore: Messa + Besna; May 17, 20:00
FESTIVAL: Festival kávy Two Coffee Champs 2023; May 19-21
CONCERT: Lauridsen / Lukáš / Bruckner / Martinů; May 19, 19:00
EVENT: Červený Kameň antique markets; May 20, 7:30
Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers
Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions
Prémiový obsah na SME.sk môžete čítať
prvú hodinu ZADARMO