Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
11. May 2023 at 18:45  I 

Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between May 11 and May 21, plus regular services in different languages, trainings, temporary exhibitions, classical music and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
community manager
Červený Kameň, located in the Bratislava Region, is popular for its theatrical castle tours and performances.Červený Kameň, located in the Bratislava Region, is popular for its theatrical castle tours and performances. (Source: Pavol Turčani)

Find all the tips for top events and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

TOP 10

EVENT: Urban Market 2023 (Spring Edition); May 12-14
CONCERT: Ektor Detektor 3 tour 2023 – Bratislava; May 12, 21:00
CULTURE: Night of museums and galleries 2023; May 13
EVENT: Swing May Ball; May 13, 20:00
CONCERT: Concord Orchestra; May 14, 19:00
FESTIVAL: New Drama; May 15-20
CONCERT: Explore: Messa + Besna; May 17, 20:00
FESTIVAL: Festival kávy Two Coffee Champs 2023; May 19-21
CONCERT: Lauridsen / Lukáš / Bruckner / Martinů; May 19, 19:00
EVENT: Červený Kameň antique markets; May 20, 7:30

SkryťTurn off ads

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Classical Music in Bratislava

Training in English

Highlights of the Year

Prémiový obsah na SME.sk môžete čítať
prvú hodinu ZADARMO

Tento článok je odomknutý do 19:45
Pre dočítanie článku zadarmo sa stačí zaregistrovať.
Zaregistrovať sa
Máte už konto alebo predplatné SME.sk? Prihláste sa

Bratislava

Related topics: Countrywide events

Top stories

Ľudovít Ódor.

Who is Ľudovít Ódor, the new Slovak Prime Minister?

The central banker believes a successful society needs educated people, reasonable rules and quality institutions.


10. may
Zuzana Čaputová

News digest: President gets death threats after Fico lies

Life sentences demanded for Kočner and Zsuzsová, learn more about new PM Ľudovít Ódor, discover Slovak post-rock.


10. may
The now dismantled fountain from the Istropolis complex has made it on the cover of the Modernist Fountains of Bratislava book.

Disfavoured Bratislava fountains have aged very well, architect says

During the previous regime, a share of construction budgets was obligatorily spent on art in public space.


5. may
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad