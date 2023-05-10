How to make chicken paprikáš

Not only is paprikáš quick and easy, it's the perfect comfort food for anyone following Slovak politics lately.

Whenever I find a recipe that uses ingredients I know in a new way, I'm delighted. New ingredients are all well and good, but they can be hard to find or intimidating to start using.

Paprikáš is one such recipe. Chicken, paprika powder, and cream are the key ingredients, paired with halušky or pasta. Until coming to this country, I had never eaten such a dish. As with most recipes that feature paprika, the dish originates in Hungary but was taken up by the people of Czechoslovakia because it tastes so good, has so few ingredients, and is quick to prepare.

If in need of quick comfort food (as I write, the current Slovak government has fallen apart and politics in this country seems doomed), this is the perfect dish. Fat and carbs together always hits the spot.