Central bank vice-governor will be the new prime minister

The identity of the other incoming ministers has now been announced.

President Zuzana Čaputová has announced the list of experts who will take up ministerial roles in the incoming caretaker government.

The caretaker government will be officially appointed on Monday, May 15 by the president, the TASR newswire reported.

The outgoing, interim government, led by Eduard Heger (Democrats party), was appointed after his previous government lost a vote of confidence in parliament on December 15, 2022. The outgoing cabinet has had to consult the president on many matters since then.

This week's changes were prompted by Heger's resignation, which was itself sparked by Samuel Vlačan (an OĽaNO nominee) stepping down as agriculture minister after it was revealed that a company he owns had received a large subsidy from another minstry.

The list of experts for the new technocratic caretaker cabinet was suggested by Ľudovít Ódor, President Čaputová's choice as prime minister. He is currently the vice-governor of the National Bank of Slovakia (NBS), a position he has occupied since 2018.

Ódor will be appointed new prime minister after he resigns from his NBS position on May 14. There was some debate about the identity of the new ministers even before they were officially announced.

Below is the list of ministerial nominees, as reported by the Hospodárske Noviny daily.