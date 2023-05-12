Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

12. May 2023 at 12:33

Central bank vice-governor will be the new prime minister

The identity of the other incoming ministers has now been announced.

Compiled by Spectator staff
President Zuzana Čaputová announced the complete list of ministerial nominees on May 12. President Zuzana Čaputová announced the complete list of ministerial nominees on May 12. (Source: Jakub Kotian, TASR)

President Zuzana Čaputová has announced the list of experts who will take up ministerial roles in the incoming caretaker government.

The caretaker government will be officially appointed on Monday, May 15 by the president, the TASR newswire reported.

The outgoing, interim government, led by Eduard Heger (Democrats party), was appointed after his previous government lost a vote of confidence in parliament on December 15, 2022. The outgoing cabinet has had to consult the president on many matters since then.

This week's changes were prompted by Heger's resignation, which was itself sparked by Samuel Vlačan (an OĽaNO nominee) stepping down as agriculture minister after it was revealed that a company he owns had received a large subsidy from another minstry.

The list of experts for the new technocratic caretaker cabinet was suggested by Ľudovít Ódor, President Čaputová's choice as prime minister. He is currently the vice-governor of the National Bank of Slovakia (NBS), a position he has occupied since 2018.

Ódor will be appointed new prime minister after he resigns from his NBS position on May 14. There was some debate about the identity of the new ministers even before they were officially announced.

Below is the list of ministerial nominees, as reported by the Hospodárske Noviny daily.

  • Lívia Vašáková: Deputy Prime Minister for the Recovery and Resilience Plan and the use of EU funds
  • Peter Dovhun: Economy Minister
  • Michal Horváth: Finance Minister
  • Pavol Lančarič: Transport Minister
  • Jozef Bíreš: Agriculture Minister
  • Peter Balík: Investment Minister
  • Ivan Šimko: Interior Minister
  • Martin Sklenár: Defence Minister
  • Jana Dubovcová: Justice Minister
  • Miroslav Wlachovský: Foreign Affairs Minister
  • Soňa Gaborčáková: Labour Minister
  • Milan Chrenko: Environment Minister
  • Daniel Bútora: Education Minister
  • Silvia Hroncová: Culture Minister
  • Michal Palkovič: Health Minister

