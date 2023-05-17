Selected e-scooters will need insurance in EU

The obligation will enter into force starting in 2024.

Powerful e-scooters will require insurance in the EU from 2024. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

Selected types of electric scooters will need mandatory liability insurance as of 2024 in the European Union following an EU directive adopted two years ago.

In Slovak, it is called povinné zmluvné poistenie, or PZP.

Those who own an electric scooter or a Segway with a speed of more than 25 km per hour will be obliged to have a PZP, as well as those whose scooters reach a speed of more than 14 km per hour and weigh more than 25 kg.

However, owners of electric bicycles are exempted from this obligation. In some EU member states, like Germany and France, the obligation to have a PZP for e-bikes will apply.

Most common collisions that involve electric scooters include these vehicles hitting stationary cars, but collisions with pedestrians are no exception, according to the Slovak insurance company Uniqa.

The Slovak police have been warning people to ride e-scooters slowly because of a rising number of collisions in recent years.