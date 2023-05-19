Activist challenges Red Army monument in Banská Bystrica

Romanians, not Russians, did much of the wartime fighting around the town.

A Red Army monument known as the Black Obelisk, located in Banská Bystrica, a city in central Slovakia, is a symbol of Russian propaganda, says a local activist.

Bearing the hammer and sckle emblem of the Soviet Union, the memorial is dedicated to the soldiers of the Red Army who helped liberate Slovakia from its wartime fascist regime. But activist Andrej Čierny says it can more accuratly be regarded as a tool of Soviet – and now Russian – state propaganda.

“In 1945, a large portion of central Slovakia and the areas around Banská Bystrica and Zvolen were liberated from the German army mainly by the forces of the Romanian Royal Army. They were fighting jointly with the Red Army; however, the Romanians were the ones who liberated the territory south of Low Tatras,” says Čierny.

According to him, the 78-year-old monument, which dominates the mediaeval centre of Banská Bystrica, elides and mutilates the historical message of liberation from fascism. Čierny cites an expert analysis by The Institute of Military History (VHÚ) to support his views.

The present-day Russian state, which claims ownership of Soviet memorials across Europe, has used the memory politics associated with them to advance its own agenda, especially during its ongong war against Ukraine. Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union, and a signifiacnt proportion of the Red Army troops who died in World War II were Ukrainian.

The Black Obelisk monument was designed by Soviet architect Samuel Weinstein and is located in Banská Bystica's central SNP Square.

An inscription in Russian says that fallen Red Army soldiers are buried at the site, although their remains were exhumed and reburied at a military cemetery in Zvolen in the 1950s.

Čierny and other local activists are arguing that even if the monument is not removed, there should be some explanatory intervention at the site to clarify the historical circumstances of Banská Bystrica's wartime liberation and explain the the monument's presence, in order to help people there understand its context.