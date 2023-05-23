Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

23. May 2023 

Iconic Liptovská Mara more beautiful. Cars sent away from the coast

The surroundings of the church were full of pits with rainwater.

Ľubica Stančíková
(Source: OOCR Region Liptov)

The tower of St. Mary's Church is one of the most photographed places in Liptov. The surroundings of the Liptovská Mara landmark are more beautiful, once spoiled by the unimproved coast and the long-term parked caravans or cars belonging to fishermen and tourists.

The building of the church tower itself and its immediate surroundings have complex property relations.

So it was difficult to take care of the place regularly. The impression of an almost iconic place was marred by large pits and unimproved surroundings.

Land rented out

