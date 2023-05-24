Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
24. May 2023 at 20:45  I 

Blog: Jelenia Hora resembles Croatian karst mountains

The hike up to Jelenia Hora hill in the Small Carpathians is one of the shorter and less demanding ones.

Jana Liptáková
The splendid view from the Jelenia Hora hill with ruins of the Plavecký castle in teh distance. The splendid view from the Jelenia Hora hill with ruins of the Plavecký castle in teh distance. (Source: Jana Liptáková)

With its altitude of 415 m above sea level, Jelenia Hora hill does not rank among the highest peaks of the Small Carpathians. Despite that, its peculiar atmosphere so different from other corners of this sometimes underrated mountain range, makes it worth of visiting.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

“I feel like somewhere in Croatia,” said Helena Novotná, a veteran tourist and friend of mine when we stood on the bald rocky top of the hill, which in English means the Deer’s Hill, during one sunny Sunday in early May. “Like there, the scent of the hot white rocks and pines is incredible.”

SkryťTurn off ads
Related article In the region of the lonely forest people: Starý plášť Read more 

Helena and I discovered Jelenia Hora during our previous longer hike in this region last autumn. As we had time only for a short trip, we resolved to ascend only this peculiar hill. Along with the nearby Kršlenica reef, Čierna Skala hill, all offering spectacular views, it's part of the 39-square-kilometre Plavecký Kras karst mountain range, belonging to the Small Carpathians. Precisely the karst and pines, a tree species not so common in the Small Carpathians, likens this area to Croatian environs, especially the national park of Biokovo.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Bratislava

Related topics: Sustainable Tourism in Slovakia

Top stories

News digest: Long awaited fast fashion store opens tomorrow, have a look

US servicemen in altercation, public transport fare to rise, and some still believe everything on the Internet.


3 h
Let The Slovak Spectator magazine inspire you.

Five reasons to read The Slovak Spectator

Let The Slovak Spectator magazine inspire you.


19. may
Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on November 4, 2022.

Big white liars

Some people still believe everything they read on the internet.


8 h

Which summer camps can English-speaking children join in Slovakia?

Several language schools are planning adventures in English for children.


23. may
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad