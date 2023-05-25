Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

25. May 2023 at 18:37 

Bratislava introduces changes to its parking policy, new residential zones revealed

Members of diplomatic missions can apply for parking cards from July following adopted changes to parking regulation.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Bratislava updates its PAAS city-wide residential parking policy.Bratislava updates its PAAS city-wide residential parking policy. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

Bratislava has updated its city-wide parking policy, known as PAAS, taking into account some proposals from citizens as well.

People will obtain the opportunity to pay for parking in residential zones via SMS from January 2024. This way of payment will be costlier than the fee paid through apps or parking metres.

Another change concerns the number of hours on a visitor parking card, which can be obtained by people with permanent residence in Bratislava. It will increase from 150 to 200 hours a year for households that do not possess a resident parking card.

Also, one person will be allowed to obtain up to three resident parking cards. According to current rules, three resident parking cards are tied to a flat and several cars belonging to one household have to be owned by different members of the household.

Bratislava

