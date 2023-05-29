Slovakia’s pro-Western feelings are going south

There are hints that Russia is winning the information war.

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. The results of a Globsec Trends survey show geopolitical confusion is deepening. The penultimate pre-election parliamentary session has ended, mostly inconclusively. Globsec starts, bringing some big names of European politics to Bratislava.

Russian propaganda seems to work on Slovaks

Ukraine would have given a lot to have NATO membership when Russian tanks crossed its borders last year. Well-armed and long-neutral Finland has since joined, and Sweden is also about to shed its neutrality in exchange for the security umbrella of the defence alliance. In most countries of central-eastern Europe, support for NATO membership remains high. Slovakia is a rare exception.

Despite being a frontline state, and despite the reinforcements the country has received from its allies throughout the fifteen months of the war in neighbouring Ukraine, only 58 percent of people in Slovakia say they would vote to remain in NATO if a referendum on the issue were to be held now.