Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
29. May 2023 at 11:00  I 

Slovakia’s pro-Western feelings are going south

There are hints that Russia is winning the information war.

Michaela Terenzani
Michaela Terenzani
special contributor
(Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubčo)

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. The results of a Globsec Trends survey show geopolitical confusion is deepening. The penultimate pre-election parliamentary session has ended, mostly inconclusively. Globsec starts, bringing some big names of European politics to Bratislava.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

If you have a suggestion on how to make this overview better, let me know at michaela.terenzani@spectator.sk.

Russian propaganda seems to work on Slovaks

Ukraine would have given a lot to have NATO membership when Russian tanks crossed its borders last year. Well-armed and long-neutral Finland has since joined, and Sweden is also about to shed its neutrality in exchange for the security umbrella of the defence alliance. In most countries of central-eastern Europe, support for NATO membership remains high. Slovakia is a rare exception.

SkryťTurn off ads

Despite being a frontline state, and despite the reinforcements the country has received from its allies throughout the fifteen months of the war in neighbouring Ukraine, only 58 percent of people in Slovakia say they would vote to remain in NATO if a referendum on the issue were to be held now.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Last Week in Slovakia

Related topics: War in Ukraine

Top stories

Marian Kočner arrives in court in Pezinok, western Slovakia, on May 19, 2023.

Slovak court's verdict in Kuciak case leaves 'bitter taste'

Zsuzsová was found guilty of masterminding the murder of the journalist, but the judges could not find any direct evidence linking Marian Kočner, a subject of Kuciak's stories, to the murder.


7 h
Jupiter (centre) and its Galilean moons: from left Ganymede, Io, Europa and Callisto. Juice with deployed antennas and arrays is in the bottom right.

From Košice to Ganymede: Slovak engineers are leaving their mark in space

Slovaks are active participants in two ongoing space missions.


20. may
President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Washington matters, but Kyiv matters more

The US presidential election in 2024 could go either way. While scenario building is sensible, endless speculation about future events in Washington and their impact on the war in Ukraine should not impede Europe from continuing to adopt the kind of decisive role that history demands of it anyway.


3 h
Some civil defence shelter serve differenr purposes.

Bratislava bomb shelters go on the market

Old Town seeking tenants for communist-era constructions.


25. may
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad