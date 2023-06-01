3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Come and enjoy the weekend of open parks and gardens or go on a hike with foreigners to Ostrý Kameň and Záruby

Smolenice Castle (Source: Jiří Kučírek)

Trip to Ostrý Kameň, Záruby and Smolenice castle

Meeting point at 9:45 at Nivy bus station in Bratislava

This Saturday hikers will meet at Nivy bus station at 9:45 for the bus, which leaves at 10:00 to Plavecký Peter. The bus takes 90 minutes which is a bit long, but it's the best option for the hike.

The group of foreigners will take mostly marked trails from Plavecky Peter to Ostry Kamen, then the red trail to Zaruby and Havranica. At the end of the trip they will finally head on down to the castle at Smolenice, for the bus back, that leaves at 17:05.

The route will take approximately 7 hours.

If you would like to go on a hike later, here's a map.

The Liszt Garden in Bratislava (Source: Courtesy of National Trust)

Weekend of open parks and gardens

From June 2 till June 4, schedule depends on the program of garden or park

This weekend of June 2–4, several gardens and parks around Slovakia will reopen to tourists. There are 18 gardens participating in the free event in Bratislava.

Come and enjoy the colorful beauty of places that remain mostly hidden from the public eye. Find peace and pleasure in the green corners of the capital and discover the hidden treasures of Bratislava's parks and gardens.

Here you will find a map of all parks and gardens across Slovakia that are participating in the event. The program also includes thematic tours.

Days of architecture and design

From June 2 till June 4, at Slovak National Gallery Bratislava, schedule depends on the day

DAAD is an annual festival celebrating architecture, design and art, creative richness, social impact and power for change.

The intention of the festival is to create a format for strengthening the positive perception of architecture and design in Slovakia. In presentations, lectures, exhibitions, seminars, workshops and discussions, the festival addresses key issues from the point of view of architecture and design.

The program of the DAAD festival is complemented by DAAF / Days of Architecture and Film with the screening of current film documentaries from the field of architecture and design.

If you have tips for free events in Bratislava or you would like to share your hiking or cycling trip ideas with readers, let us know at kseniia.husieva@spectator.sk.