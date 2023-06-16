Weekend: Trip to the oldest opal mines in the world

Climbing in a rope parks, breathing in history near Košice and being immersed in the memory of an artist's life. Here are tips for June 16-18.

Gombasecká cave located in the National park Slovenský Kras is also one of the Slovakia's specialties. (Illustrative photo). (Source: František Iván, TASR)

Adventure

Conquering fear

The High Tatras are well-known for their sights and hikes, and more experienced enthusiasts are not afraid to scale the mountains. To achieve the feeling of climbing and adventuring without the danger, give Squirrel Rope Park a try. The park consists of a set of obstacles situated on a 280-meter-long route, all five meters above the ground. It is a place to test climbing even for the youngest High Tatra adventurers above the age of three. The rope park resides close to Štrbské pleso, which is a great starting point for smaller hikes.

Two hours of forest calm

Starý Smokovec is a small High Tatras municipality that is a starting point for easy hikes suitable for beginners, families with kids and seniors. Besides enjoying the outdoors, it is also home to gallery Poliankovo and playful Trickalandia. Our trip, however, goes outside the municipal borders.

A ground cable car takes visitors to Hrebienok, the first hiking spot. From there, hikers have a few options. Find a play to stay and eat by following the green marks. More importantly, there’s the waterfall Dlhý Vodopád that is worth the hike, by following the yellow mark. It’s not far from the lodge Bilíkova chata.

Waterfalls line the trail that turns back to Hrebienok towards the lodge Rainerova chata. From there, a slight climb following both the green and red marks takes you to another lodge. Once you conquer the uphill terrain, you’ll be at the lodge Zamkovského chata and can get back to Hrebienok along the red marks. During the trip, you’ll see cascades, waterfalls and more!

Tourists marks near the lodge Zamkovského chata. (Source: Ján Krošlák, SME)

Culture

From heart of Ladislav Mednyánszky

Spišská Belá, a municipality in the Prešov region, is the home of the old manor house Strážky. The well-preserved complex surrounded by vast gardens riddled with flowers was close to the heart of painter Ladislav Mednyánszky. Word has it that Mednyánszky loved Strážky deeply, spent his childhood there and later on in life owned an art-studio there. To cultivate the tradition of art in Strážky, Slovka National Gallery administrates a gallery dedicated to the work of Ladislav Mednyánszky. The painter dedicated his work mostly to capturing the serene beauty of Slovak nature and transformed it into soft paintings.

You can get an insight on what’s waiting for you in the gallery on the Strážky website. The gallery is open from Wednesday to Sunday, each day from 10:00 to 17:00. To get in the mood, get to know the artist in our bio about his life.

Back in business

Not far away from the centre of Košice, there’s a spot like no other. A water mill located in Kostoľany nad Hornádom is open to public once again after undergoing renovation. The interior of the water mill was turned into an education are to teach about culture, history and grain processing. The mill used to be a meeting point for local farmers, gathering and waiting together while their grain was being processed. Until August, the mill will be open on Sundays from 13:00 to 18:00 with a voluntary entrance fee.

The reconstructed mill is alive and filled with history already. (Source: Roman Hanc, TASR)

Misc fun

The oldest from the oldest

As the days get hotter, hiding in the shade or cooling down somewhere becomes desirable. Visiting caves, forests and mines is always a good bet. Under the hills of Slanské vrchy there lies a structure of the oldest opal mines in the world. In 35 total kilometres of mines hide a treasure worth looking for. Opals shimmer softly underground in unusual colours, bringing a mystical atmosphere to the adventure. For those that are braver, there’s even an option to try out opal mining.

Each tour takes an hour. The mines are open every day from 9:00 to 16:00. It is suitable for families with children. The temperature in underground stays at around 5°C, so pack your warmer clothes. You’ll need to book a trip in advance, though! Here’s where to learn more. Nearby is the municipality Dubník, Prešov region, and Košice is nearby as well.

One of many Bardejov’s sights

The city Bardejov has many features to lure in a visitor – its UNESCO town square is stunning. Another highlight is the municipality spa. To get the spa experience, one does not have to sign up for all the healing procedures. A walk in the spa’s park is healing enough. The park is slowly turning into a less curated forest as nature takes back the area bit by bit. The park areal is silent and peaceful, composed of trails, bridges and benches to enjoy the surrounding nature. In contrast to untamed forest, there are also precisely curated formal gardens. The spa park is open all day every day without an entry fee. Here’s where to find the park.

Slovakia has many wonderful caves. (Illustrative photo). (Source: Ján Krošlák, SME)

UPCOMING EVENTS

June 30 – September 1: TAPE. Stará tržnica will host an exhibition bringing visitors close to internationally created art.

August 11-12: Grape. Trenčín airport will host a music festival.

August 19: Mýšačka Fest. Nová Cvernovka will host a music festival with more than 20 bands.

Grape festival will welcome artists from all around the world. (Illustrative photo) (Source: Gabriel Kuchta, SME)

