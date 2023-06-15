News digest: PM Ódor loses confidence vote in parliament, speaks of stand-up comedy

Online grocery shopping, Slovak Philharmonic's last show of this season, and Slovakia's poor fight against corruption.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share Share Twitter Facebook Whatsapp E-mail Link to the page

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, June 15 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Ódor's cabinet ends and starts again

President Zuzana Čaputová appoints caretaker PM Ľudovít Ódor on June 15, 2023. (Source: TASR)

The government of Ľudovít Ódor will rule with limited competences until a new cabinet is formed after early parliamentary elections in September.

Ódor's cabinet lost a confidence vote in the parliament on June 15, losing its full competences after a month of its existence at the same time. President Zuzana Čaputová appointed the same government to run the country until the autumn.

On Thursday, MPs rejected the government's Programme: 34 MPs out of 136 present voted for it, 43 MPs were against it, 54 abstained and five did not vote.

The president described MPs' decision as an "immature attitude". Ódor described a discussion on the Programme in the debating chamber as a mixture of everything, from primitivism and stand-up comedy to valuable advice.

The acting PM was not surprised by the vote. He said that his caretaker cabinet of experts would accomplish all the goals mentioned in the Programme.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription with no ads and a print copy of The Slovak Spectator sent to your home in Slovakia. Thank you.

FEATURE STORY FOR THURSDAY

3 Bratislava events to enjoy for free

'Middle Ages in Sad Janka Kráľa' will be held on June 17 by the Danube river in Bratislava. (Source: Facebook/Gaston)

This Saturday don't miss the festival which celebrates different periods of history from the 10th to 14th century. You will see members of historical re-anactment groups in period costumes, replicas of weapons, armour, historical furniture and craft equipment.

EVENT FOR FRIDAY

Slovak Philharmonic's final show

The Reduta House in Bratislava is home to the Slovak Philharmonic. (Source: Slovak Philharmonic)

Chief conductor Daniel Raiskin will close the current 74th season with a symphonic concert on Friday, June 16. The soloists of the evenings will be Belgian piano virtuoso Jonathan Fournel and Slovak organist Marek Vrábel.

At the end of the month, the Slovak Philharmonic will leave for its fourteenth Japanese tour, which will take place from June 29 to July 10.

Ticket: €13 - €16

In other news

Ingrid Brocková, the current state secretary at the Foreign Ministry, will be the new Slovak ambassador in Prague . She will take office in the autumn.

. She will take office in the autumn. Part of the Act on Political Parties and Political Movements is in conflict with the Constitution , the Constitutional Court ruled on June 14. The provision in question reads that the name of the party mustn't contain the name or surname of a person linked to the party. The court believes that this part interferes with the right to freedom of expression.

In the latest report of the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO), Slovakia is among the member countries of the Council of Europe with the highest share of unimplemented recommendations related to the fight against corruption in the parliament. Slovakia did not implement 60 percent of the recommendations and is fifth in this negative ranking. (TASR)

Smer leader Robert Fico said that President Zuzana Čaputová is to blame for the current state of affairs. "Slovakia is a country that does not have a government with full powers as of December 15, 2022. The president has not taken any measures to hold a snap parliamentary election either in the spring or in June 2023. Instead, she formed her own cabinet from various people who were ridiculed in the parliament today," said the ex-PM.

A training for rescuing passengers from the cable car, which was carried out by firefighters and mountain rangers in the Ski Lysá area in Drienica, Prešov Region, on June 15, 2023. (Source: TASR)

WEATHER FOR FRIDAY: Clear skies. More clouds in eastern Slovakia. Scattered showers or rain. The highest daytime temperature: 27°C. Fresh breeze. (SHMÚ)

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Follow The Slovak Spectator on Facebook, Instagram (@slovakspectator) and Twitter (@slovakspectator).