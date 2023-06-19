Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

\
Show all sections
19. Jun 2023 at 0:00  I 

Teaching AI bots to speak better Slovak

There is relatively little data available in Slovak for AI training.

Matúš Beňo
(Source: unsplash)

Digital question-and-answer systems in English work just fine: you type in the former and out comes the latter, in more-or-less perfectly grammatical form. In fact, the linguistic abilities of emergent technologies like generative AI are among their most remarkable aspects for users of major languages. However, the same cannot be truly said about systems based on less widely spoken languages, such as Slovak.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Slovak is among a group known as low-resource languages, meaning there is a relative absence of data available to train conversational systems when compared to, say, English.

SkryťTurn off ads

This is where the efforts of Slovak researchers from the Technical University of Košice (TUKE) come in. They have created the first manually annotated Q&A dataset in Slovak, consisting of more than 91,000 factual questions and answers from various fields, and published it free of charge.

The Slovak Spectator talked to Daniel Hládek from the Department of Electronics and Multimedia Communications at TUKE's Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Informatics about the dataset, what a machine reading process looks like, and how a neural network, or more colloquially AI, can answer questions it has not seen before.

Related article Computer scientist explains how robots see and translators translate Read more 

To stay up to date with what scientists in Slovakia or Slovak scientists around the world are doing, subscribe to the Slovak Science newsletter, which will be sent to readers free of charge four times a year.

SkryťTurn off ads

Two reasons

Ever since the dawn of conversational systems such as virtual assistants, they have been used predominantly on English-language websites.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Slovak Science

Top stories

Acting PM Ľudovít Ódor and President Zuzana Čaputová

Ódor will govern as interim PM, and Čaputová will announce her big decision

The president is expected to announce tomorrow whether she will run or not.


3 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Jupiter (centre) and its Galilean moons: from left Ganymede, Io, Europa and Callisto. Juice with deployed antennas and arrays is in the bottom right.

From Košice to Ganymede: Slovak engineers are leaving their mark in space

Slovaks are active participants in two ongoing space missions.


20. may
Komenského Square today

Refurbishment of Komenského Square in Bratislava’s centre in reduced version for now

The city is awaiting reconstruction of the historical building of the Slovak National Theatre.


16. jun
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad