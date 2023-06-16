Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

16. Jun 2023 at 17:22

Understanding the importance of misinformation and disinformation, and the damage it can cause

In our discussion with Zuzana, we're talking about an important topic – differences between generations in one family.

Ivana Adžić
community manager
Zuzana Blažeková (from Zmudri) and James Thomson at Spectator College discussion.Zuzana Blažeková (from Zmudri) and James Thomson at Spectator College discussion. (Source: Ivana Adžić)

Zmudri is a non-profit project that began when a group of young people decided to join forces and help fellow young people prepare for adult life. They aim to create high-quality content to make time spent on the internet as meaningful as possible. Via social networks and their website, they reach more than 70,000 students with useful and thought-provoking material. Not only does Zmudri help young people by means of social networks, but they also cooperate with more than 1,000 teachers, sending them study materials, including videos, and organizing discussions at schools to help students cope with the challenges they will face as adults.

Zmudri has won numerous awards, including a European Citizen's Prize in 2021, a 2020 Forbes 30 under 30 Award in the category of Science and Education, a National Career Guidance Award 2020 in the category Young Talent, and many others.

Spectator College

