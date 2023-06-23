Weekend: Ukrainian, Israeli and Slovak folklore side by side

For the weekend of June 23 - June 25, you'll be able to experience international poetry, folklore, yoga lessons and more. Enjoy the sunny days!

Art

International showcase of folklore

What do Slovakia, Italy, Turkey, Ukraine and Israel have in common? They all have their own unique folklore culture that will meet this weekend in Košice, from June 22 to June 25 . The international festival of folklore Cassovia Folkfest will introduce visitors to the colourful and rich tradition of culture from within and beyond the Slovak borders. The festival opens with the theme titled Games and Dances From Home and Afar starting at 17:30 at Hlavná street 59 in the space of the former cinema, followed by group Vesnyanka from Ukrajine and Hora Hod Hashoron from Israel. The festival programme carries on the following day as well, with accompanying activities. Here’s where you can get your ticket.

The art of the High Tatras

The unassuming municipality Tatranská Lomnica hides a grand exhibition of the best photography from the Polish and Slovak Tatras, portraying not only nature but also local architecture. You’ll be able to find the exhibition in the Museum of the National Park High Tatras (TANAP),which also hosts a permanent exhibition of the fauna and flora of Tatras.

The museum is open from 9:00 to 12:00 and again from 12:30 to 17:00 daily.

Ukrainian, Slovak, Israeli and more from folklore. What will catch your attention? (Illustrative photo) (Source: Erika Ďurčová. TASR)

TIP: Rules change in High Tatras. See how they affect your visit.

TIP: Food is part of Slovak folklore just as much as traditions, folk costumes and dances are. Pagáče are one of a kind type of pasty that cannot be translated into English.

Mind and body

Two days of international poetry

The Schaubmar Mill in Pezinok along with help from Modra are bringing international poetry closer to literature enthusiasts. On June 23 and June 24, the two municipalities will come alive with words, rhymes, metaphors and more.

The programme scheduled for The Schaubmar Mill starts at 10:00 on June 26. During your visit, you’ll be able to peek into the latest exhibition “In Pieces” portraying the fragments and torsos in visual art – how they came to be, what is behind their history and how are we able to interpret it. If literature is not your cup of tea, swing by the concert that will take place on the same day, at 20:00.

For June 24, the program will move to the Ľudovít Štúr Museum, administrated by the Slovak National Museum. Activities will start later, at 16:00.

Something for the mind

The Schaubmar Mill also happens to be a place that hosts yoga sessions regularly. Each Wednesday, there is an outdoor session. Yoga enthusiasts will be able to try out hatha yoga, which according to the yogi, connects asana (positions) and pranayama (breathing techniques). Sessions are equally available for both absolute beginners and for more advanced yogis. The lessons start at 18:00. You will need to call in at least 24 hours in advance to book a spot. Don’t forget to bring your own yoga mat!

Yoga is a chance to slow down. (Illustrative photo) (Source: Gabriel Kuchta, SME)

TIP: Southern Slovakia was somebody's home since forever. Read more about the findings in the area.

TIP: When body rests, the mind rests too. Take a swim in open-air resorts and relax a bit.

Activities

Good water for castle

Light and easy hikes can be found all around Slovakia. In the Trnava region, you’ll be able to find the castle ruins of the castle Dobrá Voda (Good water) near the municipality of the same name. The exterior and interior of the castle ruins are pretty vast and in relatively good shape. Hikers have multiple routes to choose from to get to the castle, which has a lovely view.

The easiest route starts near the old swimming pool Mariáš with plenty of parking space for your car. Then you’ll want to follow the green route that will join the red route, leading you straight to the castle. The route takes about half an hour.

For more a difficult route, you may start in the municipality of Hradište pod Vrátnom. The green route (the trail of Ján Hollý) will lead you to a crossroad. A left turn will take you to the blue route, then at the next intersection the red route, which will take you through the hill Slopy and then to the castle. This path takes about an hour and a half. Here’s where to find the remaining trails. While in Dobrá Voda, also try out the shelter named after a Slovak literary hero.

Move and play

The High Tatras are a place of movement, hiking being just one kind. Every Monday at 18:00 and every Tuesday at 17:00, the municipality of Tatranská Lomnica organises a sport day for badminton and petanque (respectively) on the playground of the local elementary school. Come play and chat with the locals – all sporting equipment will be available for you to borrow free of charge. Besides the mentioned museum residing in Tatranská Lomnica, there is also a historical station for cable cars, parks, places for hiking and more – the municipality is a great starting point for a bigger trip to the Tatras.

Tatranská Lomnica is no stranger to petanque. (Illustrative photo) (Source: Jozef Jakubčo, SME)

TIP: An insight into Bratislava City Gallery(GMB). See what GMB has to offer to foreigners.

TIP: There's more to municipality's name that one would expect. How Kremnické Bane came to be?

Upcoming events

June 30 – July 2. Orion Festival 2023, Žilina. The city of Žilina will host the music festival Orion with a special guest. Here’s where to get tickets.

June 30 – July 2. Východná Festival 2023, Východná. The well-known and loved folklore festival is returning to Východná. This time, the leitmotif of the festival is generations. Get your tickets here.

June 9. Štrba. Get training! The 45th year of the Small Štrba Marathon will return to Štrba, High Tatras.

August 4 – August 5. Street ART festival 2023. Piešťany. Artists from Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia, Croatia and more will come to Piešťany and bring their music with them.

Folk festival Východná. (Source: Gabriel Kuchta, SME)

