Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

\
22. Jun 2023 at 21:40  I 

Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between June 22 and July 2, plus temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
community manager
'Hobby' fairs like flower shows are increasingly popular in Slovakia.'Hobby' fairs like flower shows are increasingly popular in Slovakia. (Source: SITA)

Find all the tips for top events and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

EVENT: The Bodyguard in Bratislava; June 22-25
EVENT: Summer Beer Salon; June 23-25
EVENT: Petržalka Days; June 23-25
EVENT: QUEEN show, tribute to a legend; June 23
FESTIVAL: BeeFree Festival Bratislava; June 23, 20:00
EVENT: Plant swap; June 24, 11:00
CONCERT: LUCIE BÍLÁ at the castle; June 25, 20:00
CONCERT: SLOVAK BRASS BAND concert; June 26, 19:00
EVENT: Summer Gala SND; June 30, 19:00
FESTIVAL: Hip Hop Žije; June 30 - July 1

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Highlights of the Year

New! How and where foreigners can socialise in Bratislava - a new page that is dedicated to basic info regarding life in Bratislava, including religious services for non-Slovak speakers, where to learn Slovak, or places to sing karaoke or play sports.

Bratislava

Top stories

News digest: Smoke from large warehouse fire hits Bratislava

Speaker Boris Kollár is urged to resign, free events in Bratislava, and this year's Homophobe of the Year prize goes to an archbishop.


3 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Jupiter (centre) and its Galilean moons: from left Ganymede, Io, Europa and Callisto. Juice with deployed antennas and arrays is in the bottom right.

From Košice to Ganymede: Slovak engineers are leaving their mark in space

Slovaks are active participants in two ongoing space missions.


20. may
The Družba fountain prepares for re-launch.

Družba Fountain to work again after 16 years

Reconstruction is part of refurbishment of entire square.


15 h
