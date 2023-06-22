Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between June 22 and July 2, plus temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share Share Twitter Facebook Whatsapp E-mail Link to the page

Find all the tips for top events and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

EVENT: The Bodyguard in Bratislava; June 22-25

EVENT: Summer Beer Salon; June 23-25

EVENT: Petržalka Days; June 23-25

EVENT: QUEEN show, tribute to a legend; June 23

FESTIVAL: BeeFree Festival Bratislava; June 23, 20:00

EVENT: Plant swap; June 24, 11:00

CONCERT: LUCIE BÍLÁ at the castle; June 25, 20:00

CONCERT: SLOVAK BRASS BAND concert; June 26, 19:00

EVENT: Summer Gala SND; June 30, 19:00

FESTIVAL: Hip Hop Žije; June 30 - July 1

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Highlights of the Year

New! How and where foreigners can socialise in Bratislava - a new page that is dedicated to basic info regarding life in Bratislava, including religious services for non-Slovak speakers, where to learn Slovak, or places to sing karaoke or play sports.