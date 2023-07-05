New museum in eastern Slovakia transports visitors back to their childhood

The newly created museum is connected with a boarding station of the Veterán Express tourist train.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share Share Twitter Facebook Whatsapp E-mail Link to the page

The Museum of Automobile and Motorcycle Veterans in Michalovce, eastern Slovakia, officially opened at the end of June. This also includes a sightseeing road tourist train, which will be used to introduce the town and connect it with the surroundings, including the Zemplínská Šírava reservoir.

As the regional tourism organization Košice Región Turizmus (KRT) said, the range of tourist options in the Dolný Zemplín region is being fully expanded.

Based on experience from the annual Zemplín Veteran Rallye event, when great interest in historic vehicles was demonstrated, they built a place that will give visitors the opportunity to explore and discover the history of these means of transport.

"Our ambition was quite simple - to transport visitors and fans of veterans back to their childhood and allow our children to experience the period in which we grew up. At the same time, to give all age categories the opportunity to admire the technical skill and sense of elegance of our ancestors," said the veteran chair of Zemplín Club Michalovce, Mikuláš Koščo, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

The museum was also created with the help of the Košice Self-Governing Region (KSK), which supported the "History on Wheels" project through the Terra Incognita grant program in the amount of €195,000. According to the management of KSK, it should serve not only to present the technical history in the region and region, but to provide visitors with attractive activities. One should be a meeting of modelers.

A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide.

The KRT said that the newly created museum is connected to a rest and relaxation zone for children and to the boarding station of the Veterán Express sightseeing road tourist train.

"The museum and tourist train project is intended not only for residents of the city of Michalovce, but also for incoming tourists. The creation of the exterior part of the museum opens up possibilities for the implementation of various cultural and social events within the region. The great positive aspect of this investment is its year-round nature, as well as its location," added executive director of KRT Lenka Vargová Jurková.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides