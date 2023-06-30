Weekend: Time travel to Czechoslovak (and more) roads with veterans

An insight into queer lives, live music, cold caves and vehicles that will take you back. Enjoy tips for the upcoming weekend of June 30 - July 2.

Exhibitions

History on wheels

Fans of veterans rejoice! Michalovce, Košice region, has opened a museum dedicated to old-time vehicles. Both historical automobiles and motorcycles have a place. Many of these vehicles cruised the streets of what used to be Czechoslovakia.

The museum is connected to a municipal road-train (as they say, “Veteran Express”) that takes visitors around the town, showing the most loved destinations and sights, and is popular for both adults and children. Additionally, the train takes visitors to see Zemplínska Šírava, which is a great spot for cooling down during warm sunny days.

The museum is inclusive for wheelchair users.

Time in National Gallery

Forgotten history, unwelcoming present times and hopeful future – that is what motivated the exhibition residing in the Slovak National Gallery. Project Time is Now comments on and showcases what queer lives in Slovakia used to be, and portrays what the future could potentially hold. A site-specific exhibition project works with what the national gallery has in stock already. The author works with the gallery’s sculptures, exterior and even interior, telling a story via light work and more. The exhibition is part of upcoming the rainbow pride that will take place in Bratislava.

The veterans are in an excellent shape. (Source: Roman Hanc, TASR)

Art

Nice music

Three cities, Zvolen, Svätý Anton and Banská Bystrica, all located within central Slovakia, will come together in a grand music festival. Starting July 1, the French Duo Fortecello will open the festival with their concert in Zvolen Castle at 19:00. Festival Peknej Hudby (Festival of Nice Music) then carries on with concerts skipping to around the end of the July. Visitors can look forward to Slovak artists (July 28) as well as Austrian artists (July 30) that will wrap up the festival.

Festival with atmosphere

Summer is without a doubt the season of music festivals. Of course there are the bigger festivals like Grape and Pohoda, but there are also other, smaller but just as eventful music festivals. One of them is Festival Atmosféra (Atmosphere) in Hontianske Nemce. The festival’s line-up will be filled with artists from all around Czechia and Slovakia, most of which perform in English, too. The festival takes place on August 4-6.

Most bands partaking in festival Atmosféra are known outside of the Slovak Borders. Tolstoys - on picture - are one of them. (Source: Patrik Sopóci, SME)

Nature

Waterfall during summer, ice-fall during winter

Not far away from Banská Bystrica, a short hike to a waterfall awaits. Malachovský waterfall is found in Malachovská tiesňava. The hike itself is about half an hour. You can start in the municipality of Malachov and walk straight to the waterfall. The whole trip is sprinkled with an atmosphere of restfulness. If you continue, you’ll be able to reach a small well. On your way there, you’ll be accompanied by tall trees providing much needed shade. If you need to grab a snack, there is a small bar open daily on the way to the waterfall.

Through the forest to a cave

The cave Driny is the only publicly open cave in western Slovakia, and it’s close to Trnava! The trip to the cave itself is worth the walk. From the Jahodník parking lot, you’ll set off for a 25-minute walk through the forest. The cave itself is smaller in comparison to other Slovak caves open to the public. It has its own special atmosphere, though, that can be discovered with the help of a professional tour guide. They will accompany you every day except Monday from 9:00 to 17:00. About half an hour of exploring underground will have your teeth chattering, so bring warm clothes!

Visit Trnava on your way to Driny! It is the city of tens of churches and other sights. (Source: Marko Erd, SME)

Upcoming events

July 20 – July 23. Košice. Festival 66 Hodín (66 Hours) will take place in Košice’s culture-community centre Tabačka.

July 22. Bratislava. The rainbow pride parade will return to Bratislava with accompanying events.

July 14, August 11. Horehronie. A historical train called Horehronský Express will be ready for its annual ride.

During pride, visitors will have the opportunity to visit theatre, concerts, exhibitions and more as accompanied events. (Source: Marko Erd, SME)

That's it for this week. Take care, and have a restful weekend!

-Mária

