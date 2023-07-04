Foreigners cannot resist this magical Slovak meadow. Who wouldn't want a romantic photo from there?

Summer is an ideal time for a visit.

Spring and summer are the most beautiful seasons for those who like to sit in nature and enjoy the view of fields with beautiful flowers, colourful butterflies, listening to the buzzing of bees and the concert of crickets.

Even the Magic Meadow in Oščadnica, northern Slovakia, has been preparing for the main season since early spring.

It opened for the public on the first weekend of July.

Last year, thousands of people visited the meadow. In addition to couples in love from all over Slovakia who came to take romantic photos in a floral still life, visitors from all over the world also admired the beauty of the colourful carpets.

In addition to bees, visitors could often hear the sounds of various musical instruments, because this place was chosen as a backdrop for videos by musicians from a wide area.

"The meadow experienced more visitors than we ever expected. There were tourists from Australia, Dubai, Egyptians, many Czechs and Poles. This year we did the sowing a little later, again struggling with wet soil. The holidays and the summer season will be the ideal time for a visit," announced Martina Kucharčíková from the Hope for the Future Civic Association.

When people enter the meadow, their whole body will feel a change, she added.

"You will be transported from the dense built-up area to the sensuality of our country, you will feel the connection with nature, either through scents or the vibrancy of colourful flowers," she described.

Lavender flowers dominate the meadow

But even this romantic place did not escape a fight with invasive plants and weeds spreading everywhere.

Specialists from the gardening centre in Oščadnica, together with volunteers, rolled up their sleeves and started dealing with tall weeds that almost completely engulfed the field of poppies.

"This year too, the meadow will be divided into sectors. It will be dominated by a purple carpet of lavender flowers and red wild poppies. The lower part of the meadow will be beautified by annuals, and along the sides we have planted more than a hundred hydrangeas, both paniculate and calino-leaved, in strips three metres wide, so that the meadow will once again take on a different look. For now, they are just small plants that will gradually grow and the visitors will see the full-fledged result next year, but there will be something to look at," specified Kucharčíková.

Romantic photos

Gardeners looking after the magical meadow have many plans for the future. In addition to the perennials, which will remain red poppies and lavender, they want to show people other interesting plants.

"Last year it was medicinal herbs, now annuals. We want to keep the meadow always blooming and attractive, but everything depends on the weather. Since they are different plants, their flowering can also be at different times. After all, we work with nature, so we have to adapt," said Kucharčíková, adding that the main goal is for people to draw energy from nature, enjoy the beauty of colours and scents of plants, and that includes nice photography.

In the meadow, various interesting design features and props for taking photos, such as retro bicycles, swings and benches, were added to the meadow last year.

Even when it comes to decorations, the plans are endless.

"At the entrance, we would like to plant two dominant trees and place rose gates, which would become photo spots, for example, for wedding couples. At the same time, allocate places where families with children can have a picnic and spend a pleasant day here. As for usage, we plan to self-harvest lavender in the coming years and we would also like to start processing various products. Our secret dream is that somewhere nearby there will be beehives with bees to make magical honey from the magical meadow," concluded Kucharčíková.

