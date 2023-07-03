Items in shopping cart: View
3. Jul 2023 at 11:27  I 

Boris Kollár is in hot water, but unlikely to boil

Domestic violence may harm him more than his political failures.

Michaela Terenzani
special contributor
Speaker Boris Kollár.Speaker Boris Kollár. (Source: TASR - Jaroslav Novák)

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. Boris Kollár may face a no-confidence vote now that he has wrapped up parliament's work. Candidates come forward as deadline nears. President Čaputová does not see herself as the new Stoltenberg.

If you have a suggestion for how to make this overview better, let me know at michaela.terenzani@spectator.sk.

Please note that Last Week in Slovakia will take a summer break during the first half of July.

For the next two weeks, you will receive a summer edition of the newsletter, with slightly reduced content. The next regular edition of your newsletter will be on July 24, with commentary and news overview prepared by me, Michaela Terenzani.

Domestic violence harms Boris Kollár, a little

Boris Kollár had built his public image on being a ladies' man even before he entered politics. But politics proved to be an arena in which such an image could be particularly advantageous.

Women make up the majority of the electorate of his Sme Rodina party – an organisation that stands for little more than Boris Kollár himself, plus a few hangers-on. They apparently respond well to his political messaging: he purports to help those in need (yes, along with Igor Matovič this is another politician who mistakes public office for charity), and to take good care of all his children, of whom there are now believed to be about a dozen.

