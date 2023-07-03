Boris Kollár is in hot water, but unlikely to boil

Domestic violence may harm him more than his political failures.

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. Boris Kollár may face a no-confidence vote now that he has wrapped up parliament's work. Candidates come forward as deadline nears. President Čaputová does not see herself as the new Stoltenberg.

Domestic violence harms Boris Kollár, a little

Boris Kollár had built his public image on being a ladies' man even before he entered politics. But politics proved to be an arena in which such an image could be particularly advantageous.

Women make up the majority of the electorate of his Sme Rodina party – an organisation that stands for little more than Boris Kollár himself, plus a few hangers-on. They apparently respond well to his political messaging: he purports to help those in need (yes, along with Igor Matovič this is another politician who mistakes public office for charity), and to take good care of all his children, of whom there are now believed to be about a dozen.