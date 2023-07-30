Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
30. Jul 2023 at 16:25  I 

Innovation touted as best remedy for flagging ‘Tatra Tiger’

Slovakia is lagging its peers.

Jana Liptáková
Pictured from left: Director of the Department of Education, Innovation and Public Finance of the National Implementation and Coordination Authority (NIKA) Peter Goliaš, Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor, and VAIA Director General Michaela Kršková at the presentation of the National Strategy for Research, Development and Innovation 2030 in Bratislava on May 23, 2023. Pictured from left: Director of the Department of Education, Innovation and Public Finance of the National Implementation and Coordination Authority (NIKA) Peter Goliaš, Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor, and VAIA Director General Michaela Kršková at the presentation of the National Strategy for Research, Development and Innovation 2030 in Bratislava on May 23, 2023. (Source: TASR)

Liberal economic reforms accompanied by an influx of foreign investment in the early 2000s resulted in strong economic growth that earned Slovakia the nickname the ‘Tatra Tiger’.

Today though, the model of low costs combined with cheap, skilled labour seems to have run out of steam, and Slovakia is looking for a new impulse to drive economic growth and help it catch up with its European Union peers.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

But while experts say innovation is the best way to go, Slovakia’s current innovation capacity, as judged by international comparisons, is low. To tackle this problem the government has adopted the National Strategy of Research, Development and Innovations 2030.

SkryťTurn off ads

“Finally, for the first time, we are going to systematically address this extremely important topic for Slovakia,” said Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor in late May when the Research and Innovation Authority (VAIA) at the Government Office presented the strategy to the professional and general public.

“We have no other option but to change the approach to talent, innovation and the future. Through this strategy, we will do everything we can to create a successful future for Slovakia,” Ódor added.

Need to rethink growth model

Living standards in Slovakia remain below those of most Western countries and have actually fallen further behind in the last few years due to the effects of the Covid pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis.
This has left the country struggling with the so-called middle-income trap and prompted a rethink of its current growth model, which was based on the inflow of foreign investment concentrated mainly in assembly workshops in industry, the National Bank of Slovakia (NBS) wrote in its Structural Challenges 2023 document, published in mid July. “Although this model has brought significant development to the Slovak economy, its potential has recently been exhausted,” the document reads. “Catching-up with EU countries again requires a transition to a new economic model based on innovation.”

SkryťTurn off ads

Poor innovation rank

Innovation capacity in Slovakia is poor, as evidenced by the country’s unflattering position in international innovation rankings.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

Peter Sagan at 2018 Tour de France

News digest: Peter Sagan's mark on modern cycling and Tour de France

Extremist Repulika's dog-whistles, most attractive countries for Slovak jobseekers, and new parking zone delineated in Bratislava.


1 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
The dog-whistle messaging of Repubilka’s leaders leaves observers in no doubt about their true identity: “We will put things in order”, says one of the billboards.

How much of a problem is Republika?

Enough to justify concerns about Slovakia’s political culture.


20 h
The Nivy shopping mall in Bratislava.

Slovakia is busy building cycle paths. Why?

To make urban cycling work, the attitudes of drivers, planners and politicians need to change.


10 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad