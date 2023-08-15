Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
15. Aug 2023 at 6:00  I 

Slovakia closing in on first unicorn

Local innovators are developing groundbreaking solutions in health, waste management, and e-mobility.

Jana Liptáková
DNA test developer DNA ERA is one five Slovak companies ranked in the latest Companies to Watch category for younger firms with high growth rates, as composed by Deloitte in Slovakia.DNA test developer DNA ERA is one five Slovak companies ranked in the latest Companies to Watch category for younger firms with high growth rates, as composed by Deloitte in Slovakia. (Source: Courtesy of DNA ERA)

While Slovakia has placed poorly in previous international rankings for innovation capacity, it is still home to a range of innovators developing groundbreaking solutions and startups addressing global challenges. Some of them are attracting international attention.

It may not be too long, in fact, before Slovakia becomes home to a ‘unicorn’ – a private startup with a valuation of over one billion US dollars.

“Slovakia boasts several notable innovations in various fields, such as e-mobility, waste management and social innovations” Iva Kleinová, director of the strategies department at the government’s Research and Innovation Authority (VAIA), told The Slovak Spectator.

SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

At the Slovak branch of global consultancy firm Deloitte, managers regularly meet with technology companies as part of a programme that recognises and profiles fast-growing technology companies in the region.

“We at Deloitte believe there is a period ahead of us that will bring a significant number of noteworthy innovations,” Milan Šustek, senior manager at the department of tax consultancy at Deloitte in Slovakia, said, adding that a Slovak unicorn might in future be far from a fairytale.

Related article Innovation touted as best remedy for flagging ‘Tatra Tiger’ Read more 

Waste and health

One innovation startup mentioned by Artur Bobovnický, director of the innovation section of the Slovak Innovation and Energy Agency (SIEA), part of the Economy Ministry, is EcoButt which uses cigarette butts in the production of asphalt.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: Technology transfer, sewage system connection just a few areas Slovakia lags in

A baroque mansion can be yours, Czechoslovakia probably used to posses Soviet nuclear weapons, and a night tour in a beautiful castle.


16 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Smer last week was confronted with another challenge – the latest of many – in the realm of criminal prosecution. Police brought charges against the number nine candidate on Smer’s election slate, Tibor Gašpar.

A new poll suggests Smer and Hlas might be able to form a coalition

A new criminal case involving a Smer candidate shows the two parties share common ground.


22 h
In terms of technology transfer, Slovakia lags far behind not only Western states, but increasingly its closest neighbours, such as the Czech Republic and Hungary.

The goal is to become a technologically advanced country. The reality is an assembly workshop

Experts see many obstacles to better technology transfer in Slovakia, both ideological and practical.


14. aug
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad