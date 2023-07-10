Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
10. Jul 2023 at 11:00  I 

Last week: Zelensky visits Bratislava, asks pointed questions

Ukrainian president assures Slovakia of his country's help should the need arise.

Matúš Beňo
Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Zuzana Čaputová.Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Zuzana Čaputová. (Source: TASR)

Welcome to your weekly overview of news from Slovakia. This is a special summer edition of Last Week in Slovakia. We will be back to regular operations later in July, with a full commentary and news overview by Michaela Terenzani.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Here’s what you need to know about last week: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Bratislava during a tour of countries that have been supporting Ukraine, the toxic dump in Vrakuňa may finally be encapsulated, and the biggest aquaparks in Slovakia.

Zelensky in Bratislava

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky made his first visit to Slovakia since Russia invaded his country. He first met Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová and discussed the security situation, including the current status on the front, as well as further support for Ukraine and its proposal for a peaceful solution to end the war.

SkryťTurn off ads

He thanked Slovakia for the help it has provided Ukraine, praising all the cities and communities that have provided shelter to Ukrainian refugees, as well as the volunteers and civic associations that have come to their aid. "Ukraine will always value your help and remember your solidarity, the reaction of leaders, and support. Your citizens can always count on our help," Zelensky said.

In regard to rising pro-Russian sentiments in Slovakia, Zelensky had this to say:

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Last Week in Slovakia

Top stories

Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
The Bešeňová water park.

The biggest aquaparks in Slovakia and who owns them

The media tend to prefer Tatralandia, but according to our criteria there is a different park at the top.


7. jul
The 23rd edition of Pohoda Festival took place between July 11 and 14,2019 in Trenčín.

Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between July 6 and July 16, plus temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.


6. jul
An American YouTuber visited some of the most iconic places in Bratislava.

Weekend: US vlogger spends 12 hours in "super beautiful" Bratislava, shocked by public toilets

Lean back and enjoy some summer screenings or explore what gothic architecture has to offer. Read tips for weekend activities during the days of July 7-9!


7. jul
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad