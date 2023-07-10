Last week: Zelensky visits Bratislava, asks pointed questions

Ukrainian president assures Slovakia of his country's help should the need arise.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share Share Twitter Facebook Whatsapp E-mail Link to the page

Welcome to your weekly overview of news from Slovakia. This is a special summer edition of Last Week in Slovakia. We will be back to regular operations later in July, with a full commentary and news overview by Michaela Terenzani.

Here’s what you need to know about last week: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Bratislava during a tour of countries that have been supporting Ukraine, the toxic dump in Vrakuňa may finally be encapsulated, and the biggest aquaparks in Slovakia.

Zelensky in Bratislava

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky made his first visit to Slovakia since Russia invaded his country. He first met Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová and discussed the security situation, including the current status on the front, as well as further support for Ukraine and its proposal for a peaceful solution to end the war.

He thanked Slovakia for the help it has provided Ukraine, praising all the cities and communities that have provided shelter to Ukrainian refugees, as well as the volunteers and civic associations that have come to their aid. "Ukraine will always value your help and remember your solidarity, the reaction of leaders, and support. Your citizens can always count on our help," Zelensky said.

In regard to rising pro-Russian sentiments in Slovakia, Zelensky had this to say: