Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

19. Jul 2023 at 6:43 

Old mansion in sought-after tourist area for sale for €75,000

Vast reconstruction necessary, though.

author
Nikola Capeková
External contributor
A manor hourse in Hradná is up for sale. (Source: RA Reality)

Impressive houses built in the distant past stand out on the websites of real estate agencies in the Žilina Region. For the tenth year, a manor house in Súľov - Hradná has been waiting for its saviour.

The fate of this national cultural monument can be taken into someone's hands for just €75,000, estimated to be the value of one-bedroom flat in the region.

Often, the interest of potential owners is lost due to the amount of investment required for reconstruction or processes associated with preservationists, although in the given case the tables can often be turned. According to the director of the Regional Monuments Office in Žilina, Miloš Dudáš, it is essential that the building lives and serves a certain purpose without losing its historical value.

Fairytale ended

"The mansion in Hradná is different at first glance. Although it originally had a square floor plan, it was embellished by two corner round towers. A model for the builders was the nearby Thurzo manor house in Bytča, which has four round corner towers," states the municipality of Súľov - Hradná.

