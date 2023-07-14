Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

14. Jul 2023 at 15:21

American bishop embraces Slovak roots in visit to Kysuce

Bishop maintains Slovak traditions, celebrates Slovaks' sacrifices.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Proud of his Slovak heritage bishop came to the Church of St. John the Baptist in Nova BystricaProud of his Slovak heritage bishop came to the Church of St. John the Baptist in Nova Bystrica (Source: My Kysuce/Pavol Stolárik)

Bishop Larry James Kulick, who hails from the Diocese of Greensburg in Pennsylvania, USA, visited Slovakia at the start of July and celebrated mass in honour of his Slovak ancestors at the Church of St John the Baptist in Nová Bystrica and the Church of St Michael the Archangel in Stará Bystrica.

His grandparents came from the two adjacent villages, which are in the Kysuce region of northern Slovakia.

Reflecting his roots, Bishop Kulick incorporated symbols representing Slovak heritage into his episcopal coat of arms, including sheaves of wheat borrowed from the coat of arms of Nová Bystrica, local news outlet MY Kysuce reported. He highlighted the significance of these symbols, representing both earthly and spiritual nourishment, which emphasise the importance of nurturing a fruitful harvest through careful attention.

Resilience and faith of Slovak Americans

During his homily, Bishop Kulick expressed his admiration for Slovak Americans who, despite facing hardships and leaving their homeland in search of better opportunities, held onto their faith and persevered.

He shared stories of their resilience, such as the community's united effort to prevent the closure of a mortgaged church by offering their possessions and convincing creditors to allow them to reopen it. Reflecting on their sacrifices, Bishop Kulick pondered the enduring strength of their faith and questioned whether people today would be willing to make similar sacrifices to preserve the churches that offer eternal gifts.

Slovak immigrants

Co-celebrating mass with Bishop Kulick was Bishop Tomáš Galis of the Žilina Diocese, who emphasised the importance of maintaining traditions and passing on the message of faith to future generations. He highlighted the values of solidarity, empathy and selflessness demonstrated by Slovak immigrants in America, which brought them hope and joy despite their challenging circumstances.

