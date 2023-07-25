Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

25. Jul 2023 at 19:13

Top Slovak chefs launch petition to get Slovakia in prestigious restaurant guide

Slovakia is one of the last countries in Europe that has not established cooperation with the Michelin Guide.

Compiled by Spectator staff
People enjoy their free time outside cafes in Bratislava.People enjoy their free time outside cafes in Bratislava. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

Slovakia is the only one in Central Europe that does not cooperate with the Michelin Guide, a global restaurant guide that publishes information about the best places in the world where people can taste local cuisine and products.

Slovak entrepreneurs in the restaurant sector, including leading Slovak chefs, have therefore launched a petition, the TASR news agency writes.

The petition has been signed by 1,800 people so far.

Restaurant businesses want the government to sign a deal on cooperation with the guide.

“There are talented chefs in Slovakia and very interesting traditional and modern Slovak dishes. Restaurant tourism is an integral part of tourism, which employs many people and can develop regions,” the petition reads.

Ministry ready for Michelin stars

The Transport Ministry, which is responsible for the tourism agenda, has said that it is prepared to hold talks with the Michelin Guide, admitting that Slovakia could benefit from being included in the guide known for its star-award system.

“The countries that belong to it attract a special wealthy clientele,” the ministry said.

Recently, the Czech Republic has paid a big sum to appear in this 123-year-old guide. The country reportedly paid €2.1 million for five years.

