3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Are you looking for free activities in the city? Set out on a hike to Branč Castle or witness the coronation processions in Bratislava

Nature

Branč Castle (Source: Matej Chrvala)

Trip to Myjava

Meeting point: July 29, Main Railway station Bratislava at 7:30

The hikers will meet this Saturday at Bratislava Main Railway station for a special trip to Castle Branč.

The route starts in Myjava, continues to the Branč Castle, and then, the tour can be extended up to Senica, if you are still keen to walk further!

The ruins of Branč Castle are located on the hill above Podzámok - a local part of the village of Podbranč. The castle occupies a large area of land. Some of its elements are quite well preserved, and others have been restored to show its historical shape. The walls of the castle offer beautiful views of the surroundings.

Party

Saints vs Sinners: Silent disco

July 28, start at 21:00 in Klariska Concert Hall

A real club atmosphere in an unconventional design, and an even more unconventional environment. Three DJs: Young Aesthete, Kansiik, and Eric C, will play their energetic sets. Visitors can choose on their headphones which music attracts them to dance more.

History

The coronation parade (Source: Courtesy of Bratislava Tourist Board)

Bratislava coronation days 2023

July 28-30, starting from 10:00 till 18:45, Bratislava

For three days, Bratislava will come alive with spectacular celebrations in honour of the newly crowned monarch. This weekend, another Hungarian king will begin his reign in Prešpork. Witness coronations and historic processions as they once looked.

This year we will commemorate the coronation of Leopold II. Slovak and Czech groups will re-enact historical fencing, and period theatre and dance groups, will also be represented in the procession. You will find the king and queen, higher and lower nobility, church dignitaries as well as ordinary people. The procession will end at Hlavné námestie, where you will be able to watch displays of historical theatre and fencing performances.

From the program, you can choose from themed guided city tours, see the coronation procession and return back to the knights’ times.

If you have tips for free events in Bratislava or you would like to share your hiking or cycling trip ideas with readers, let us know at kseniia.husieva@spectator.sk.