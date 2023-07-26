Bratislava's iconic Salvator pharmacy is being revived: Restorers are now at work

The full-service pharmacy will serve as a kind of living museum, with staff dispensing medicines while also presenting its story to tourists.

The historical furniture being returned to the Salvator pharmacy following its interior restoration. (Source: Courtesy of MMB/Dominika Bolgáčová)

The re-opening of the renowned Salvator pharmacy in Bratislava’s Old Town is moving closer. Following the return to Bratislava, in 2021, of the historical pharmacy furniture that once decorated the interior, the city earlier this month completed reconstruction of the premises. Reinstallation of the Baroque furnishings began on Monday, July 24, and will last for some five to six weeks. Restorers from the Bratislava City Museum are helping with the work.

The non-profit organisation Lekáreň u Salvatora, which operates under the Slovak Chamber of Pharmacists (SLeK) and which has been granted a lease on the premises from the City of Bratislava, plans to open the pharmacy by the end of the year.

“We plan to provide here complete pharmacy care, including individual preparation of medicines and extended professional consultations,” Ondrej Sukeľ, SLeK's president, told The Slovak Spectator. “We want this place to be not only a showcase of historical, but also modern pharmacy.”