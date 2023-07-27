Here’s 6 most complicated mediaeval Slovak castles

Most castles on the territory of today’s Slovakia were built in the 12th and 13th centuries.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share Share Twitter Facebook Whatsapp E-mail Link to the page

Slovakia has learned which of its many castles are the most complex and most complicated constructions built in the Middle Ages.

Deserted Castle (Pustý Hrad) in Zvolen, central Slovakia, came first, followed by Nitra Castle and Spiš Castle.

The era of the largest construction of castles on the territory of today’s Slovakia took place in the 12th and 13th centuries, which is why only constructions from this period are featured on a list of six mediaeval castles in Slovakia that were the hardest to build.

“The mountainous terrain of Slovakia provided many locations with difficult accessibility, where it was possible to place castles in advantageous defensive positions,” explains Michal Šimkovic, an expert in architectural-historical research of monuments.

Zniev Castle saved the king

For instance, Zniev Castle survived the Tatar-Mongol invasion in the early 1240s.

The legend has it that the Hungarian king Béla IV took refuge in the castle at that time. It is said that not only the massive building but also a basket of roasted crayfish and two roasted pigs helped the king and the castle. After a few days, the Tatars eventually retreated from the castle. They thought that the defenders of the castle really lacked nothing and would not surrender any time soon.

Today, just like Deserted Castle on a hill above the town of Zvolen, Zniev Castle is a ruin.

Demanding maintenance

Quarry stone dominated among the building materials of mediaeval castles.

But the maintenance of the extensive castle grounds after their completion was also a physically demanding job. As a result, some castles were not completed, others were significantly reduced to a smaller area during the Middle Ages, or were abandoned soon after.

The ranking of mediaeval megaprojects was prepared by Šimkovic in cooperation with Kláštorná, a mineral water brand. The volume of masonry, area, elevation and the length of walls were taken into account when putting the list together.