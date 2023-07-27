Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
27. Jul 2023 at 18:10

Welcome road signs stolen in popular spa town. Mayor suspects foreign soldiers

The Defence Ministry has called the claim one-sided.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Somebody is stealing welcome road signs in Sliač, central Slovakia.Somebody is stealing welcome road signs in Sliač, central Slovakia. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

Sliač, a spa town in the heart of Slovakia that became notorious last year after it held a local referendum on a US base, has been dealing with an unusual problem for more than a year, and some fear that it might not be over.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Somebody is stealing welcome road signs and coats of arms at night, the Pravda daily writes. Nobody knows who runs off with them, but mayor Ľubica Balgová suspects soldiers from the local military air base.

“This happens on a regular basis so I think it has to do with the departure of military missions,” the mayor opines. “It always happens during the rotation of individual groups.”

SkryťTurn off ads

Maybe they take them as a souvenir, Balgová uttered.

Six road signs and coats of arms have been stolen. The last one was carried off in early July.

Mayor demands decent approach

The mayor backs her version with the fact that similar road signs have never been stolen from the area near the military base, which is watched by the CCTV system. As she told the daily, she spoke with an employee from the base, passing on information to his colleagues that if they want a road sign souvenir, they should come to Sliač Town Hall.

“In case of interest, we will certainly accommodate them,” she said. “After all, our emblem would present us this way even abroad.”

A few weeks ago, a group of German soldiers showed up at the town hall to request a bigger ‘Sliač’ magnet. “I appreciate the fact that they came and asked,” the mayor continued, adding that this is a decent approach.

SkryťTurn off ads

One-sided claim

However, the Slovak Defence Ministry and the command of the NATO Multinational Battle Group called this a one-sided claim.

Regardless, Balgová is hoping that nobody will be tempted to wander off with the newly installed signs in Sliač.

“We’ll see how it goes,” she smiled.

Military

Top stories

News digest: 6 Slovak castles that were the hardest to build

Historical Bratislava pharmacy will open later this year, endless D1 construction, and why foreign soldiers are main suspects in Sliač.


4 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Salvador Dalí.

At art museum in eastern Slovakia, visitors can admire 100 works by great Spanish artist

At the exhibition, which will last until September 24, visitors can also see a rare postcard with the original signature of Salvador Dalí.


25. jul
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad