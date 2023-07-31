Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
31. Jul 2023 at 10:22  I 

How much of a problem is Republika?

Enough to justify concerns about Slovakia’s political culture.

Michaela Terenzani
Michaela Terenzani
special contributor
The dog-whistle messaging of Repubilka’s leaders leaves observers in no doubt about their true identity: “We will put things in order”, says one of the billboards. The dog-whistle messaging of Repubilka’s leaders leaves observers in no doubt about their true identity: “We will put things in order”, says one of the billboards. (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. Expect the far right to make significant gains in the upcoming election. Viktor Orbán did it again. And how people in what is today Slovakia viewed elections in the past.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

If you have a suggestion on how to make this overview better, let me know at michaela.terenzani@spectator.sk.

Slovak voters are unlikely to mimic the recent Spanish election scenario

All journalists covering Slovakia from abroad were familiar with the name of Marian Kotleba and his party. In 2016, his People’s Party - Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) party sent shockwaves around society when it made it into parliament with more than 8 percent of the vote. By then, Kotleba was already halfway through his term as regional governor of Banská Bystrica, after an earlier shock election result won him that position in 2013.

SkryťTurn off ads

The heyday of ĽSNS seems to have passed (polls show it is likely to gain less than 2 percent in the September election), but that does not mean the Slovak parliament will be free of the far right after the vote. Kotleba himself is currently barred from running in the election after he was convicted on extremism charges last year, and most other high-profile figures deserted his party just a year into the current parliamentary term due to conflicts over funding, among other things. But these breakaways will carry his legacy forward under the brand of Republika, the party that they went on to found.

Other brands that are hoping to clear the electoral threshold and which, according to expert on extremism Tomáš Nociar, fall under the umbrella term ‘far right’ include the nativist Slovak National Party (SNS) and the populist Sme Rodina. The latter openly associates with foreign far-right counterparts such as Marine Le Pen and Matteo Salvini.

SkryťTurn off ads

That neither the SNS nor Sme Rodina are necessarily perceived as far-right is a result of the normalisation and mainstreaming of the far right in the wake of ĽSNS’s election to parliament, Nociar notes.

What about Republika?

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Last Week in Slovakia

Top stories

Construction of the Višňové Tunnel.

After 51 years of construction, Bratislava-Košice highway is still not complete

Last stretch to be completed in 2032, if everything goes well.


27. jul
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Koceľovce church entrance gate

Mediaeval churches with rare frescoes get summer opening hours for first time

Entrance fees to 12 gothic churches, which were last year awarded European Heritage status, are voluntary.


27. jul
Storm chaser Richard Tóth.

Which places in Slovakia are the best to observe storms?

Richard Tóth chases storms in his spare time.


24. jul
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad