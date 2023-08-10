News digest: Slovaks abroad set record. They may repeat it in September

Flights to Athens coming soon, zucchini soup with dill, and how scientists plan to clean Slovak waters.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share Share Twitter Facebook Whatsapp E-mail Link to the page

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, August 10 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

New toll system should come from Czechia

CzechToll created a toll system for the Czech Republic in 2019. (Source: Tibor Somogyi)

CzechToll, a Czech firm, submitted the best offers in two separate tenders announced by the National Highway Company and should thus supply Slovakia with a new electronic toll system and toll services.

The new toll system, which will be managed and owned by the state, should cost €13.7 million without VAT. Three different offers were submitted in this case. As for the other procurement, CzechToll will supply on-board OBU units for carriers, but also payment infrastructure services, and provision of customer locations. Of two offers, CzechToll's €28.7 million bid was assessed as best, the TASR news agency wrote.

The National Highway Company had to re-evaluate the tenders following the decision of the Public Procurement Office.

CzechToll operates a toll system in the Czech Republic. Its partner in ITIS Holding is the toll operator in Slovakia, SkyToll. Slovakia concluded a much criticised and disadvantageous contract with SkyToll in 2010. The company should become one of CzechToll's subcontractors.

Due to the delay in the procurement of the new toll system, SkyToll will continue to operate the current toll system until 2024. Toll services have been procured by the National Highway Company anew since the end of last year. The firm expects the new toll system to be more flexible and economical. It should bring more resources for the maintenance of the toll network and should be compatible with the European toll system.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription with no ads and a print copy of The Slovak Spectator sent to your home in Slovakia. Thank you.

FEATURE STORY FOR THURSDAY

From polluted to clean water again

Orange river Slaná. (Source: TASR)

Have you heard about biomining? Various types of microorganisms could help Slovakia clean its polluted rivers and obtain raw materials for further use at the same time without opening new mines.

BRATISLAVA EVENTS

3 free things to do in Bratislava

Bratislava - Rača. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

Set out on a hike to Pajštún Castle, explore the history of Rača or spend your late afternoon in a popular Bratislava park and listen to classical music.

A trip outside Bratislava: A guided hiking trip will take place at 14:00 on August 13 near Žarnovica. Hikers will be taken to the declined castle called Rudno in Rudno nad Hronom. (TASR)

In other news

Slovak people support the modernisation of the army , an AKO poll from late July shows. Specifically, 33.2 percent of the respondents think the government should definitely invest in army modernisation, 33.5 percent think it should probably invest in it. (JOJ)

, an AKO poll from late July shows. Specifically, 33.2 percent of the respondents think the government should definitely invest in army modernisation, 33.5 percent think it should probably invest in it. (JOJ) On September 6, the Slovak Environment Agency will announce the fourth call for the restoration of family homes . The new call will now include the modification of chimneys, biomass boilers or battery storage as well.

. The new call will now include the modification of chimneys, biomass boilers or battery storage as well. If the parliamentary elections had been held in August, Smer would have won with 23.3 percent , the latest NMS Market Research poll shows. Progresívne Slovensko would have followed with 17 percent, Hlas would have obtained 11.5 percent. Republika, SNS, Sme Rodina, KDH would also have won seats. (Sme)

, the latest NMS Market Research poll shows. Progresívne Slovensko would have followed with 17 percent, Hlas would have obtained 11.5 percent. Republika, SNS, Sme Rodina, KDH would also have won seats. (Sme) Slovakia wants to strengthen economic cooperation with the Central Asia region . A Slovak-Uzbek business forum was held in Bratislava this week to help achieve this goal. As the Economy Ministry reported, it was aimed at several sectors, but especially at the electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, textile and

silk industries, as well as at metallurgy and agriculture. (SITA)

. A Slovak-Uzbek business forum was held in Bratislava this week to help achieve this goal. As the Economy Ministry reported, it was aimed at several sectors, but especially at the electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, textile and silk industries, as well as at metallurgy and agriculture. (SITA) It will be possible again after several years to fly directly to the capital of Greece

from the airport in Bratislava. The airline Aegean Airlines will start operating a regular route between Bratislava and Athens from September 14 twice a week, on

Mondays and Thursdays.

The R2 motorway between Kriváň and Mýtna, central Slovakia, on August 10, 2023. (Source: TASR - Ján Krošlák)

WEATHER FOR FRIDAY: Clear skies. The highest daytime temperature will rise to 27°C. (SHMÚ)

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Follow The Slovak Spectator on Facebook, Instagram (@slovakspectator) and Twitter (@slovakspectator).