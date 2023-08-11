Police detain ex-top cop Gašpar again; Fico claims his party is victim of "attack"

Tibor Gašpar is a candidate of Robert Fico's Smer party in the forthcoming general election.

The National Crime Agency (NAKA) today detained Tibor Gašpar, a former national police chief who is now a highly ranked candidate on the Smer party’s slate for the September election.

Alleged corruption is cited as the reason for his arrest.

It was Gašpar’s son, Pavol, who shared the news on Facebook. His online message went on to attack the police, the Special Prosecutor’s Office and’ Slovakia's president.

The police later confirmed Gašpar Sr.'s arrest.

The ex-police chief's name has alrady appeared in connection in the so-called Očistec (Purgatory) case, in which he currently faces charges. Prosecutors allege that oligarch Norbert Bödör headed an organised crime group that controlled the police. The entrepreneur is believed to have founded the group with Gašpar, who was later appointed police chief by a government led by Smer party leader Robert Fico.