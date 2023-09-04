Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
4. Sep 2023 at 7:00  I 

ProfiDeCon: Cutting through red tape abroad

Simplifying the process for employing foreigners would make Slovakia more attractive for investors, say experts.

Jana Liptáková
Patrícia Tóthová (r) and Pavol TóthPatrícia Tóthová (r) and Pavol Tóth (Source: Courtesy of ProfiDeCon)

“If a company has a successful business in Slovakia, it is natural that they would want to expand abroad,” Patrícia Tóthová, founder and managing partner of the business administration service company ProfiDeCon says.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

The company, active in all Visegrad Group countries, helps companies looking to do business abroad by providing a suite of comprehensive services so that they can meet local legal, tax and labour requirements.

In Slovakia it also helps companies employ foreigners.

“We want to hear the story of the client and look at it through the eyes of a lawyer, an economist and an expert in taxes, as we have expertise in all of these fields,” says Tóthová.

SkryťTurn off ads

How it started

After working for several international corporations in Germany, Tóthová, an attorney by profession, launched the business in 2015. On maternity leave with her first child, she had just moved back to Slovakia.

“Slovak companies planning to do business in Germany were looking for help communicating with local authorities about permissions and registrations,” she tells The Slovak Spectator.

At the start, she worked from her living room, but as her client base grew and her work increased her husband Pavol, who had worked in HR for a number of large US corporations, joined the business.

Today they have a team of 14 people and, as well as ProfiDeCon, they run a law firm, ProfiDeCon Slovakia, providing legal services. They have offices, physical and virtual, in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Germany, as well as a network of external co-workers and experts in individual countries.

SkryťTurn off ads

“We provide support to Slovak, Czech, Polish and Hungarian companies who send their employees, or suppliers abroad, while we also help companies relocate their foreign employees to Slovakia,” says Tóthová.

Related article Which German companies operating in Slovakia are “hidden champions”? Read more 

Main clients

Many of its clients are small and medium-sized companies from the construction, electrical engineering, plumbing and heating sectors and assembly businesses who send employees or self-employed contractors abroad.

“These tend to be for types of skilled work in which Germany and Austria lack a large enough workforce [of their own],” says Tóthová.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

Ivan Korčok

What to make of Korčok’s presidential bid

Amid the parliamentary election campaign, a former foreign minister says he will run for president.


2 h
Nela Lopušanová.

Nela Lopušanová, a Slovak ice-hockey sensation, stars in her US debut game

Young Žilina-born talent named one of the world’s best female hockey players of the past season.


31. aug
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad