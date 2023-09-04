ProfiDeCon: Cutting through red tape abroad

Simplifying the process for employing foreigners would make Slovakia more attractive for investors, say experts.

“If a company has a successful business in Slovakia, it is natural that they would want to expand abroad,” Patrícia Tóthová, founder and managing partner of the business administration service company ProfiDeCon says.

The company, active in all Visegrad Group countries, helps companies looking to do business abroad by providing a suite of comprehensive services so that they can meet local legal, tax and labour requirements.

In Slovakia it also helps companies employ foreigners.

“We want to hear the story of the client and look at it through the eyes of a lawyer, an economist and an expert in taxes, as we have expertise in all of these fields,” says Tóthová.

How it started

After working for several international corporations in Germany, Tóthová, an attorney by profession, launched the business in 2015. On maternity leave with her first child, she had just moved back to Slovakia.

“Slovak companies planning to do business in Germany were looking for help communicating with local authorities about permissions and registrations,” she tells The Slovak Spectator.

At the start, she worked from her living room, but as her client base grew and her work increased her husband Pavol, who had worked in HR for a number of large US corporations, joined the business.

Today they have a team of 14 people and, as well as ProfiDeCon, they run a law firm, ProfiDeCon Slovakia, providing legal services. They have offices, physical and virtual, in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Germany, as well as a network of external co-workers and experts in individual countries.

“We provide support to Slovak, Czech, Polish and Hungarian companies who send their employees, or suppliers abroad, while we also help companies relocate their foreign employees to Slovakia,” says Tóthová.

Main clients

Many of its clients are small and medium-sized companies from the construction, electrical engineering, plumbing and heating sectors and assembly businesses who send employees or self-employed contractors abroad.

“These tend to be for types of skilled work in which Germany and Austria lack a large enough workforce [of their own],” says Tóthová.