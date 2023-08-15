Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

15. Aug 2023 at 20:30

Warehouses are packed with bicycles. It's the best time to buy a new two-wheeler

Sellers are offering discounts.

Jozef Tvardzík
Jozef Tvardzík
The demand for expensive classic bicycles and electric bicycles is not abating in Slovakia.The demand for expensive classic bicycles and electric bicycles is not abating in Slovakia. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

The sharp increase in demand for bicycles and the lack of components from Asia during the Covid-19 pandemic led to people waiting for a new bicycle for many months. Today the situation is different: the warehouses are full.

There is a wide range of bicycles to choose from in shops and sellers are offering relatively high discounts. For bicycles up to €500 to €600, they reach up to 20 percent, writes the Sme daily.

The bicycle manufacturer Dema from Senica, western Slovakia, had a record profit of around €600,000 last year. This year will be more complicated for the manufacturer. Its director Richard Likavčan says that the European bicycle market has fallen by 40 percent, and this change has significantly affected Dema as well.

"We feel the strongest decline in the cheapest bikes," he says.

His words are also confirmed by Kellys Bicycles near Piešťany, western Slovakia.

The decline in sales therefore forced manufacturers to reduce the production of new bicycles.

E-bikes in demand

On the contrary, according to Slovak companies, the demand for expensive regular bicycles and electric bicycles is not abating. But the sale of e-bikes is not developing according to expectations at the Belve company from Stará Turá, western Slovakia, which is behind the CTM brand.

Manufacturers initially assumed that the weather was the reason for weakened bicycle sales. The spring was rainy and cold, which could discourage customers. In June, the weather improved, but sales did not shift. They therefore attribute the decline in interest in new bicycles to inflation. Moreover, during the past two years, due to a sharp increase in demand, sellers increased their orders, but unsold bikes have ended up in their warehouses.

Manufacturers expect a recovery in sales next year.

However, the offer of bicycles for next year may be limited due to reduced production.

