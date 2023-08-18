Republika fined and order to apologise for spreading hate

The offending social media posts, sent during the pandemic, targeted a doctor.

In a legal ruling, the neo-fascist Republika political party has been slapped with a €15,000 fine for disseminating hateful social media posts during the pandemic. The verdict, which is now subject to an appeal, also orders the party to issue a public apology.

The case revolves around Dr Peter Sabaka, an infectious diseases specialist. The doctor said he pursued the case against Republika to defend not only his own rights but also those of fellow colleagues, as they too faced public vilification amidst the pandemic.

The legal battle has shed light on Republika's controversial tactics, which Sabaka described as "regrettable". He noted that resorting to spreading falsehoods and promoting animosity tarnishes the political landscape.

The party's lawyer, Dalimír Solčanský, argued that while the court's evaluation of evidence was flawed, the verdict still represented a partial victory since the plaintiff had initially demanded €100,000 in compensation.

Consequences of the hateful posts

Republika's content, particularly its hateful posts and videos, incited outrage among its supporters, leading to protests outside Sabaka's residence. The posts not only damaged Sabaka's professional reputation but also influenced patient attitudes, at times leading to distrust and refusal of medical treatment.

Republika's leader, MEP Milan Uhrík, defended the party, claiming that its members added content without his knowledge. However, the court emphasized Republika's responsibility and ordered a public apology, while dismissing Sabaka's claim for compensation.

The legal showdown underscores the challenges of maintaining ethical and responsible online behaviour in the age of social media, particularly within the realm of politics. As the appeal process continues, the outcome could set a precedent for how hate speech and misinformation are addressed within the context of political discourse.