Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

24. Aug 2023 at 11:21

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Set out on a hike to Biely Kameň castle or visit chamber concerts in the Botanical Garden

author
Kseniia Husieva
The ruins of the Biely Kameň castle near Svätý Jur.The ruins of the Biely Kameň castle near Svätý Jur. (Source: Tomáš Benedikovič)

Nature | Music | Culture

Nature

The ruins of the Biely Kameň castle near Svätý Jur. (Source: Tomáš Benedikovič)

Hike to Biely Kameň

Meeting point: Saturday, August 26 at Nivy bus station at 9:55 to catch the 10:06 bus

This week, the hikers will meet at Nivy bus station for a bus that will take them to the village of Grinava near Pezinok, where the hike will start.

Together you will head through the vineyards, to Biely Kameň castle. The ruins of this Gothic castle are situated on a wooded rocky hill of the Small Carpathians, above the town of Svätý Jur.

After visiting the ruins of Biely Kameň, you can go back through the forest to the bus stop at Svätý Jur.

If you would like to go on the hike later, here's a map of the area.

Culture

Cultural evening at the WallsCultural evening at the Walls (Source: BKIS)

Cultural evening on the walls

Friday, August 25 from 18:00 to 22:00 at Bratislava City Wall

Experience a festival evening on the city walls! Let yourself be enchanted by this special space and lively culture. You can look forward to chamber concerts, spoken word art or film screenings.

This Friday, you can look forward to a concert by talented Slovak musicians at 17:30 and a screening of the film "Forever Young" at 20:30.

Music

Chamber concerts in the Botanical Garden

Saturday, August 26 at 10:00 in Botanical Garden

This summer, chamber concerts by performers of the Slovak music scene will be held in the romantic atmosphere of the botanical garden.

It's the pair of Koščová - Špiner, who will perform this Saturday. One singer and one pianist. No big ensemble, just two performers and co-creators are complete enough to touch the audience in a deep and moving way. At Katka and Dano's concerts, you will laugh and cry, and become an integral part of an intimate statement, true friendship, lyrical experiences, and shared humour.

If you have tips for free events in Bratislava or you would like to share your hiking or cycling trip ideas with readers, let us know at kseniia.husieva@spectator.sk.

Countrywide events

