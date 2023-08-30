Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

30. Aug 2023 at 6:11

Zvolen plans to build a lakeside pool in muddy waters

The local water reservoir used to be a popular bathing spot among local people.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The Môťová water reservoir in Zvolen also goes by the name "Sekierska Priehrada".The Môťová water reservoir in Zvolen also goes by the name "Sekierska Priehrada". (Source: Pavel Albert)

Fishermen who can often be seen lined up by the shores of a water reservoir in Zvolen, central Slovakia, while most swimmers avoid the place.

This wasn’t always the case.

Built on the Slatina River in the fifties, many local people began to come to the Môťová reservoir for a swim in the eighties and nineties, despite not having served as an official recreational area before, the My Zvolen website writes. A small buffet, makeshift toilets, and even two jetties with stairs leading down to the water soon popped up here.

Today the jetties are dilapidated, the bottom of the reservoir muddy, but some people still continue to swim in the area - despite a 2002 permanent ban issued by the Environment Ministry. The town now plans to turn part of the reservoir into a popular swimming spot again. Its previous attempts failed due to the lack of finances.

The water reservoir in Zvolen.The water reservoir in Zvolen. (Source: Pavel Albert)

Mud is the problem

Cleaning the entire reservoir would cost at least €100 million as mud makes up a quarter of the volume of the reservoir, claims Zvolen Mayor Vladimír Maňka.

Even if the national water management company wanted to clean the reservoir, it lacks money and equipment. Maňka argues that the state could use finances from unspent EU funding.

Mud from the reservoir could then be used in agriculture and forestry, but testing from three years ago showed that it did not contain enough organic substances. Therefore, mud would have to be stored somewhere safely. And that would require additional funds.

Thus, the water management company suggests a temporary solution: a small swimming pool.

Pool separated from reservoir

The water in the reservoir is said to be suitable for swimming today. High levels of heavy metals have not been confirmed.

The mayor has confirmed that the town is already looking for money for the pool project, hoping to obtain funding from the EU at some point.

Estimated to cost €5 million, the pool should cover 2.5 hectares and be 270 metres wide. The pool and the reservoir are said to be separated by wooden posts to keep the pool clean from mud and litter.

The place where a small swimming pool should be installed.The place where a small swimming pool should be installed. (Source: Progroupe)

