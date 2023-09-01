In the Tatras, new bakery and pub open in incredible Kuszmann’s Bazaar

The first shop in Tatranská Lomnica opened in this old hotel more than 100 years ago.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share

The building in which the first shop in Tatranská Lomnica in the High Tatras, which opened more than a hundred years ago, has a new look.

Reviving its spirit, the renovated Kuszmann’s Bazaar houses a bakery, restaurant, and 12 apartments today.

Its renovation cost €5.5 million.

From shop to hotel

Július Kuszmann was the one who built the first shop in the settlement. Its beginnings date back to 1896. The shop stood near Hotel Lomnica, the oldest hotel in the Tatras. After a fire in 1903, the shop was replaced with a new and big bazaar a year later. It began to offer accommodation.

Later, the department store was turned into a recreational facility and a hotel.

The Mores Resort company, which also owns Hotel Lomnica, paid for the latest makeover of the bazaar. The firm is part of the ZAR family investment company. It also owns the Pálffy Manor House in Svätý Jur near Bratislava.

The Bazár department store in the past. (Source: ZAR archives)

The first shop in Tatranská Lomnica was housed in the Bazár department store. (Source: ZAR archives)

Photo with emperor

In the restaurant at Kuszmann’s Bazaar, visitors can find the figure of former Austrian Emperor Franz Joseph I, though it is unknown whether the emperor visited Tatranská Lomnica back in the day.

The emperor’s wife Elisabeth, who went by the name Sissi, is only known to have visited the town of Bardejov and the nearby spa in eastern Slovakia. Her trip took place in the late 19th century.

“The Habsburgs are a great inspiration to us,” said Hotel Lomnica and Kuszmann’s Bazaar Director Miriam Vojčíková. “That’s why we toyed with the idea of what would happen if Franz Joseph I couldn’t have resisted a good beer and stopped by at the restaurant.”

The director is hoping that the figure will grow into a popular photo point.

https://www.google.com/maps/d/embed?mid=1rD8L9j9OcZTtjCqhJySgXWS6SOze-1k&ehbc=2E312F

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides