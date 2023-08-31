Weekend: Zimbabwean traveller dubs the High Tatras “a hiker’s dream”

New wave of circus artistry, a bit of Balkan magic and an international goulash competition. Here's what to do during the weekend September 1 - September 3.

Hikers from all over the world seem to love the High Tatras. (Source: Michal Svítok - TASR )

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share

Travel

A hiker's dream

Summer might be slowly wrapping up, but that shouldn’t stop hikers and adventurers from exploring. In fact, when the heat calms down is the best time to head out. Zimbabwean born traveller had the same idea and returned to the High Tatras to explore more mountain peaks and valleys. Despite experiencing the infamous Tatras weather changing with a blink of an eye, the traveller talks about the mountains with cheery excitement. His vlog captures a hike to Rysy peak, and is a good example to others of where to take refuge when an unexpected storm hits, what is it like in a mountain chalet and how to behave when fog clouds your vision and makes taking the next step forward difficult.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/p3EOM2bGmCU

TIP: To be an experienced hiker, one must learn all the good tips and tricks. Here's a trick to pay queues little to no mind.

Art

Balkan magic

This weekend in Trnava will belong to all things Balkan - the festival “Mágia Balkánu” (The Magic of the Balkans) will launch for the first time. Balkan artists and bands will meet in an open-air concert space in Trnava to bring a bit of their culture to Slovakia. The program does not end with music, however. Visitors will also be able to have a taste of Balkan food. Magic of Balkan will come to Slovakia on September 1 and 2.

Loving movement

Košice will move, dance and embrace the moment this weekend at the MOVE fest. Its leitmotif is care and improving the relationship with movement, bodies and with each other. Starting on September 1 at 20:00, the community centre Tabačka will open the festival gates wide with a programme lasting into the late night. On the second day, the festival hosts a community cooking event titled Taste & Share at 18:00 followed with a laid back dance programme with an Italian performer. The last day, September 3, starts early at 11:00 introducing new waves of the circus. Here’s where to grab your tickets.

Move your hips at music festivals! (Source: Jozef Jakubčo, SME)

TIP: Foreigners welcome! Slovakia's largest festival dedicated to celebrating foreigners is just behind the corner.

Miscellaneous activities

European culture in Nitra

September 2 will start a series of events all dedicated to the cultural heritage of Europe. The days of European cultural heritage coincide with celebrating the anniversary of Nitra gaining the title of a municipality, and cherishing the Jewish culture in Nitra in the synagogue. Te synagogue will also host an exhibition, starting at September 5, at 16:30.

The fiercest goulash of them all

Fans of cooking and mastering the art of preparing goulash will be delighted to learn that an international gastronomy festival of goulash-like specialities will take place in Galanta. The open-air space will be filled with spices, tasting, heavy smoke and more as the competition takes place. Competitors even have a chance to win a prize! Other than cooking, visitors will get a chance to enjoy an accompanying programme and friendly atmosphere. If you want to compete, all you have to do is let the organisers know beforehand.

Noble garden, noble fun

The noble gardens of Hlohovec carrying the name “Castle Gardens” will welcome artists to entertain locals and visitors. The Festival Pangula returns to Hlohovec to wake up the sleepy town and bring music to its centre. The festival takes place over two days, September 1 and 2. You can buy your tickets online or directly at the gate. On both days, the program starts at 17:00 and wraps up around 23:00.

Come and try to make the fiercest goulash there is! (Source: Jozef Jakubčo, SME)

TIP: Care for a swim? Try out the swimming pool administrated by a refinery in Bratislava.

Upcoming events

September 22. Trnava. YouTopia is a festival of digital culture. Come and learn about what’s going on on the internet.

September 27. Trnava. Community centre Malý Berlín in Trnava will organise a Ukrainian-Slovak artists get together.

BEFORE YOU GO

WHAT TO DO FOR FREE: Slovak National Gallery will be open for all creative minds with their studios to try making art - and it's for free!

WHAT TO BE CHEERFUL ABOUT: Birthday like no other - Rainer's Cottage celebrates glorious 160 years of existence.

WHAT TO EXPLORE IN BRATISLAVA: This week is all about crafting - whether that is crafting a tasty drink or admiring crafted goods, everyone will be satisfied.

WHAT TO READ: Petty or fussy? Read about Slovak words that are above the limits of translation.

That's it for this week. Take care, and have a restful weekend!

-Mária