Old manor, Benjamin Franklin's home, is up for sale in central Slovakia

Tombs and secret passages included in the price.

The manor house in Necpaly, central Slovakia. (Source: The town of Necpaly)

A mansion in the village of Necpaly, is up for sale for €378,000. It is said to be the oldest building in the Turiec region, central Slovakia.

Partially set into the slope, the mansion with an irregular shape on a plot of 1.7 hectares is for sale along with the secret passages and tombs of its former owners. Benjamin Franklin’s name is written on one of the tombstones.

“Today, we cannot confirm what was handed down from generation to generation in Necpaly for decades, and that Benjamin Franklin was a descendant of the American inventor and statesman Benjamin Franklin,” explains local historian Robert Škula.