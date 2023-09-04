Items in shopping cart: View
4. Sep 2023 at 17:09

New poll shows big changes in public's trust in politicians

Smer leader Robert Fico more trusted than President Zuzana Čaputová.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Peter PellegriniPeter Pellegrini (Source: TASR)

Former prime minister Peter Pellegrini and currently head of the extra-parliamentary Hlas party, is considered the most trusted political leader in Slovakia. He enjoys the confidence of 40 percent of people as opposed to 59 percent of those who distrust him.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, ex-premier and 'OĽaNO a priatelia' coalition leader Igor Matovic remains the most distrusted politician, with 91 percent seeing him as untrustworthy, while only 8 percent think the opposite.

This stems from a new survey by the Focus polling agency for private television network Markíza.

The second most trusted politician is opposition Smer chair and former three-time prime minister Robert Fico, who enjoys the confidence of 37 percent of people (as opposed by 62 percent who do not trust him), closely followed by President Zuzana Čaputová with 36 percent.

In previous surveys, the president used to be ranked as the most trusted politician in the country.

Non-parliamentary SNS (Slovak National Party) leader Andrej Danko came fourth with 29 percent, but is distrusted by 68 percent. Danko was closely followed by the far-right Republika party's leader Milan Uhrík with 29 percent as well, but distrusted by 64 percent.

Current technocratic Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor is trusted by 26 percent, but distrusted by 64 percent of people.

2023 early elections

