Criminal complaint filed against Christian party leader for remarks against LGBTI people

Milan Majerský says his words were misunderstood.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share

Leader of the KDH (Christian Democratic Movement) party, Milan Majerský, came under fire for his remarks regarding the LGBTI community.

During a Sunday political show on private television network Markíza, he was asked by the public 'what is a bigger threat to Slovakia, corruption or LGBTI'? He proceeded to say that 'both are unfortunate for any given country, even Slovakia'.

When asked whether in equal measure by the show presenter, he replied, 'both are plagues that simply destroy any given country'.

Súvisiaci článok

Súvisiaci článok Slovaks reject LGBT+ people as their colleagues, a poll shows Read more

Backlash and apology

After a backlash on social media, he issued an apology later on Sunday, saying that he respects all people, that he is sorry for using inappropriate words and that his words were misunderstood.

"In a simplified question, whether the bigger threat is corruption or LGBTI, at that moment the topic wa registered partnerships and I understood that as the question," explained Majerský. He adds that he meant the 'ideology', not people by the word plague. He concluded that the party cannot agree with registered partnerships and their treatment at the same level as marriages between a man and a woman.

Registered partnerships are considered a 'hot potato' topic in Slovakia. Bills are unsavoury for most politicians. Attempts at passing such legislation have become a once-a-decade trend.

KDH has sternly opposed partnerships on many occasions.

Mostly the politicians from pro-western parties such as Progresívne Slovensko, SaS and Demokrati denounced Majerský's remarks and asked him to apologise.

Súvisiaci článok

Súvisiaci článok 'High time' to adopt action plan to help LGBT+ people in Slovakia, says ECRI Read more

Criminal complaint

NGO Human Rights Institute (IĽP) filed a criminal complaint against Majerský at the General Prosecutor's Office.

"Spreading hatred is a plague. Politicians who divide society to gain power are a plague. Not even a year has passed since the terrorist attack that killed two LGBTI people, and seemingly decent politicians are saying things that even the murderer from Zámocká could have said," said IĽP director Peter Weisenbacher.

On September 1, Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina) gave the J. M. Hurban state awards to 15 figures including controversial priest Marián Kuffa, who is known for saying that, 'gays and lesbians are sometimes worse than murderers'.

During his speech, Kuffa said that the 'fight against gender ideology must enter the state constitution', and proceeded to thank Smer chair Robert Fico and SNS chair Andrej Danko for being instrumental in the 'fight against the Istanbul Convention', a human rights treaty opposing violence against women and domestic violence.